Best quotes from Browns coaches, coordinators at minicamp

Included below are select quotes from interviews with Browns coordinators and position coaches during today's media availability:

Assistant defensive backs coach (safeties) Jerod Kruse

Quarterbacks coach David Lee

Senior offensive assistant Al Saunders

Tight ends coach Greg Seamon

Defensive line coach Clyde Simmons

Special teams coordinator Chris Tabor

Defensive backs coach (corners) DeWayne Walker

Linebackers coach Blake Williams

Defensive coordinator Gregg Williams

Running backs coach/run game coordinator Kirby Wilson

Offensive line coach Bob Wylie

Assistant defensive backs coach Jerod Kruse

On the Browns safeties:

"I see a bunch of guys right now fighting to earn a spot. It is a young group as you all know. Some of them have been here for – I think the oldest one I think in the room is Ed Reynolds II as far as time in the league. It is a bunch of young guys hungry to show that they belong and earn a role in the defense. So far to this point, they have all bought into that to a man and have worked really hard at it."

On what DB Jabrill Peppers has shown and what he still needs to show moving forward:

"We saw what we saw on film from him. All the people said, 'Can he play in space and do some of those things?' The things that we saw was the hardest thing, in my opinion, to do in space is to catch punts and so that guy tracks balls in space as good as anybody we have seen. Now, he has not had that day-to-day practice conditioning because of how they were forced to use him last year because of some injury things at Michigan/ Just getting him back into some of those things, tracking balls and angles in big space, he has come into that. It is just natural for him. It doesn't take as long now. Now, does he have as much time on task at doing that as some of the others? Not yet, but he is working towards it."

On DB Calvin Pryor III:

"He just got here last week and in fairness to him, right now, the rest of those guys in the room are three, four, six, eight weeks ahead of him in the scheme part of it. You saw him come out here today and really start to get in and yesterday start to get some team reps and did a really nice job. His second play in today, he had an interception. Is that a sign of things to come? We hope so. He is a guy that has had some opportunities in this league and you can write your own script on how you think that went, but we are excited he is here and he has jumped in to the culture of the room right now and he is young guy as well and is working and getting ready to go."

On DB Derrick Kindred:

"I like the suddenness of him and just the ability to see change of direction. He has some just natural savvy to him. He is tough and he can be rugged at times and he can slip blocks. I like him a lot. He has had a really good OTAs and minicamp here and has continued to grow. He is just a football player. He can do some different things. You will see, if you were watching practice the last couple days, we have had him doing some different things. I like where he is at right now and I like where he is going for sure."

Quarterbacks coach David Lee

On the QBs' progress during the offseason program and the status of the QB competition:

"We are competing, but as far as coming along and trying to line them up, we are still a long way from that. I have been coaching quarterbacks for 43 years, and you have to get them to a game. You have to put people in the stands and in pressure situations and then we can rank them one, two, three, four a whole lot easier. Right now, we have two guys who, like me, didn't know the offense and are still learning in (QBs) Brock (Osweiler) and DeShone (Kizer). Both of them are studying hard. We have got a great room. All four of those guys are smart, they study, they work and they ask great questions. If we can just continue to fundamentally get better, we have a long way to go with the lower body of Brock and DeShone; Cody has really improved here in the end of OTAs just on his distance and his velocity with a few things we have done in the lower body; and Kevin looked good today and went 3-for-3 and a couple touchdowns here in the red zone. They are progressing and getting better. At the same time, we are asking a lot of them. They are totally controlling the protections at the line of scrimmage, coverage, reading, throwing accurately, and then you have that 24-second clock that makes you speed everything up. Right now, we just need to keep going, keep grinding like we are going into training camp and then get to those games."

On areas where he can help Kizer improve:

"First of all, fundamentally is a long stride. It just came with him when he came here. That really affected his accuracy. Boy, he is all over it and then he is array; he is all over it, and then he misses again. That has been the No. 1 thing. When he gets a base and shortens his stride and he steps and throws, it is a thing of beauty. He has an extremely strong arm, and if we can get his fundamentals and his lower body good, you don't touch his release. He has one of the most beautiful releases and whip in his arm. He has to learn the offense. He has a lot in front of him. It is different. He is not playing [in college] anymore. It is a different schedule. He is going through a lot right now and his head is swimming, but boy when he gets it and he gets the lower body, he has a chance to be special."

On Osweiler and if there is a difference between experience and good experience, given his career:

"I will tell you something, and I think (Head) Coach (Hue) Jackson would back me up on this, Brock has been a pleasant surprise. Say what you want, but the guy in the last two years has taken two different teams to the playoffs and there is no one else in that room that can say that. Plus, he's got six years of experience, whereas others have no years of experience. Kizer is fresh. He has been here four months, like me, and the other two were rookies last year. He's the senior citizen, that is for sure (laughter). He does a good job with these other guys. DeShone and he have built a good rapport and they communicate a lot."

On how Cody Kessler has improved throughout the spring:

"Cody had a long stride, locked his knee and looked like a boomerang when he released the ball. HE has gotten more upright because he has a base. He shortened his stride. He has a bend in his knee. If you have been out here, he hit three go routes in a span of three practices just from shortening his stride and popping his hips and increasing his distance. That is where I have been pleased with him. He has gotten more velocity and distance on the ball. He was always accurate, but he wasn't always deadly accurate past 15 yards, and I think he has gotten better in that area. He knows the offense the best. He knows all of Hue's stuff. Kevin knows it, too. Kevin is smart. He is tough. I remember him at Stanford. He just willed wins. He would will them. I think he beat Cody twice. It is a good room,. It really is competitive, and they are taking to all of our teaching. We just have to give it a couple more weeks, go play a game and see what we have."

Senior offensive assistant Al Saunders

On WR Corey Coleman not being able to practice at the current time:

"I'm disappointed for him that he can't continue to grow in the fundamentals and skills of this position. He missed a significant amount of time last training camp. He missed a significant amount of time during the season. His growth and development, he was having a terrific OTA session and then he got hurt. You would always like to see a guy have the opportunity to improve and develop the skills. It is disappointing, but I'm sure that he will be back for training camp ready to go. He just has to get his hamstring stronger and he has to get himself in shape, which I'm sure he will, and he will be ready to go."

On Coleman being able to return to full health, given his past injuries:

"I'm hoping that he will be healthy. That is why we have the best trainers, the best doctors and the best medical staff in the National Football League. That is their job to get him healthy. He wants to be healthy. A broken hand is a something that sometimes that happens. My wife has had a couple of them and I have had a couple of them, and it wasn't a result of not being healthy. It is just one of those things. Hopefully, he will be ready to go. The way that he prepared, the way that he understand the offense so much better now than he did last year when he first came in, and we all know that Corey had a long way to go. He had a long way to go based on the college offense that he ran and the limited exposure he had, the route adjustments and the different route trees. He has come a long way. He just has to be able to stay healthy and be available. We tell all of the guys, you want to be a member of the '-able family' – dependable, reliable, accountable, but most of all, available. That is the most important. If you are available and you can practice, then you get that."

On having a young WR corps and if the Browns could benefit from another veteran WR:

"The only veteran receiver we really have is Kenny (Britt). That is one of the reasons our personnel people brought him in here was the veteran presence that he had. Do we miss Hawk (WR Andrew Hawkins)? Absolutely. I probably talk to him once every week. In fact, and this is what kind of kid he is and what a special guys he is, the other day we come into the receiver meeting room and there are sandals for everybody. He got a picture of every single coach, (assistant wide receivers) Bob Saunders myself, and every single player, had the picture, had their name embossed on it and had their numbers and just sent a thank you and good luck to our football team. That is what kind of guy he is. Is that presence missed? Maturity missed? This guy has a master's degree from Columbia, not that any of us could probably get into Columbia. He has a master's degree from Columbia. You miss the quality and character and value that a guy like that brings. You would always like to have veteran leadership, but these young guys, the way that they are improving – I just told them when they were out here – the arrow is up for every one of those guys. Now, we just have to keep going and keep climbing into the level that we would like to be when the season starts."

On if it is his responsibility to develop the young WRs this year:

"I would like to be known as a player developer. That is what we are here for. We are teachers. I live vicariously through the players that I coach. I love to be around them. I want to see them have success. I think what I have done in coaching since I have been coaching since 1970 is help players achieve their level of potential. Every day I come to work, that is the most important thing to me is helping those guys get better. I believe that we can develop them. I have always said to our personnel guys you give me a guy that can work hard, and we will make him as good as he can possibly be. What they have given me is guys that work hard. The evidence, look at (Redskins WR) Terrelle Pryor. Terrelle Pryor in the classroom, on the field, what he did, and I said earlier, it was unprecedented what he did. The thrill of being able to see him go on, and hopefully, even increase his effectiveness as a football player in the National Football League, is something that is really exciting for me. I would love nothing better than our young players to reach their level, whatever that might be, of effectiveness. That is my reward as a coach is seeing players do well and progress in their skills."

Tight ends coach Greg Seamon

On early impressions of TE David Njoku:

"I think that the things that we saw on the video tape showed up from his college video tape. He is a very athletic guy. There are aren't a lot of people in the country that are 250 pounds and are also seven-foot high jumpers. That part of it is really evident. He is young. He is really developing. He has got a great work ethic. I'm excited about his potential. HE is in that rookie process right now where there is a lot being thrown at him. It is a demanding position because you are involved in all three aspects of the offense. You have blocking for the run, pass protection and then being a receiver. We are experimenting a little bit. I think that his athletic ability tells you that he can play in a lot of different areas of the field. He can be a detached guy. He can be a tight end in the traditional sense. He can be in the slot. He can be a wing. Right now, his head is probably swimming a bit because we have thrown a lot at him, but I think in the long run, we will have exposed him to everything that he can do during the season, so that should be good."

On if Njoku knows what he is in for with the rigors of being an NFL tight end:

"I don't think any rookie know what they are in for (laughter). It is kind of a golden age for the tight end in the game of football because teams are finding so many versatile athletes playing the position in college. You see more and more teams that play with multiple tight ends so to answer to your question, the tight ends are playing a lot more snaps than they used to. They take a bit more of a pounding over the course of a season. They are involved in blocking down the field. They are involved in pulling and trapping on linebackers and defensive ends. We have to block the defensive ends one-on-one who are normally anywhere from 20-30 pounds heavier than us and similar athletes. I do think they take a beating. I think that is why more and more teams carry at least four on the 53-man roster. The colleges are producing them. The spread offense is a throw-it-first offense, and there are a lot of players out there that are in the 6-4, 225-pound range coming out of high school that maybe were good basketball players and good track athletes, and they are becoming the tight ends of our time. By the time we get them, you can use them in so many ways. They do take a beating. They are on the field a lot. They are involved in special teams a lot because they are big athletes who can run. It is imperative that they be in shape. You see the guys right now, we have a lot of 250-pound guys that are in the single-digit body fat range. That wasn't even the case even seven or eight years ago. The bigger tight ends were heavier guys, but now, a lot of them look like David and (TEs) Randall (Telfer), and Seth (DeValve). They can run and jump and get around the field."

On TE Seth DeValve's progress heading into his second season:

"I think that he is more confident. He missed so much time last year with the hamstring issues that it slowed his development a little bit, but he came to us with a really good sense of how to run routes, well-above average hands and an excellent knowledge of the game. The guys at Princeton did a terrific job. He came in here understanding conceptually how pass games work together. You could plug him in at multiple positions on a pass play, and he would know how to run all of those routes. Most of his development in the offseason was that he put on a little weight, he is noticeably stronger, he is faster and he is healthier. He continues to work hard technically. I think that his ability to run routes, catch the ball, leave his feet, catch the ball away from his body and he has a big catch radius, I think those things are showing up out here. I'm pleased with what he has done developing as a blocker from a technical and footwork standpoint. The proof will be obviously when we put the pads on, but he is ahead of where he was a year ago. I see Seth as a guy who is important to us and emerging just like Randall and David."

Defensive line coach Clyde Simmons

On DL Myles Garrett:

"He is everything we [expected]. (Head) Coach (Hue) Jackson will handle all of the injury stuff. Myles is everything we expected."

On DL Emmanuel Ogbah:

"I didn't watch a ton of stuff on Emmanuel [last year], but when I got in, just watching him in there, he is a classic left end to me. I think he is going to be pretty good for us. He is learning his spot. He is learning to put his hand back in the dirt instead of standing up as a linebacker, getting back to his home stuff to what he did in college. I think that is an upside for him."

On DL Danny Shelton's performance in the spring:

"I have been working with Danny because we have been cross-training. Everybody has to learn two positions. Danny has had a good camp. He is buying into what we are trying to teach, and he is motivated to be the best he can be. I think he is going to be pretty good."

On improving the Browns run defense:

"We have to do like all defensive lines have to do. We have to knock the line of scrimmage back just to give ourselves a chance to win. That is the basis and the key thing that we are trying to emphasize more is let's just try to create a new line of scrimmage."

On DL Nate Orchard transitioning back to DE:

"Nate has made a lot of progress. He is like Emmanuel – I have been moving him around to a lot of different places just to see what he can do, and I think he has a lot of upside because he is back to a natural position for him playing defensive end."

On DL Larry Ogunjobi: