Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Cleveland holds 14th annual Bowl for Kids' Sake Sports Bowl

DeAnna has aspirations of becoming a doctor when she grows up and Alicia has already begun assisting her in the journey. Alicia's major is Biology, and she is a third-year graduate student in the molecular medicine PhD program at Case Western University. Alicia relates to DeAnna in her pursuit of higher education and understands that sometimes kids react better to a friend than a teacher or guardian.

"Sometimes students need someone closer in age," Alicia said. "Someone that they feel like they can relate to."

Manny and Scott are a newer match but are having a lot of fun together sharing in their love of sports. In the fall, Manny is going to try out for the basketball team so he and Scott plan to practice for that a lot more when school lets out.

Scott let us in on his reasoning behind becoming a Big Brother.

"All I was doing was working. And that was my life. I run a startup and it's all consuming," he said. "This just gives me structure to make sure I'm doing something better."

Not only is Big Brothers Big Sisters beneficial to the child, but also for the adult volunteering their time.

Big Brothers Big Sisters serves nearly 500 children annually in Cuyahoga County, and pairs children with positive role models like Alicia and Scott. Alicia has seen tremendous growth from DeAnna in the three short months they have known each other. Though Manny and Scott are new friends, they are having fun together already, and Scott is excited to see how close they become. The idea that a little would come back to Big Brothers Big Sisters to serve as a big is a beautiful circle for the program and that is exactly what both DeAnna and Manny have in mind. If you would like to learn more about becoming a Big or Little visit **http://www.bbbs.org**.

The Browns are dedicated to #give10 through the team's First and Ten initiative. Launched in June 2014, the Cleveland Browns First and Ten campaign is the team's community program, established to inspire fans to volunteer in and help their communities throughout the world by volunteering for 10 hours each year. Through First and Ten, the Browns are the only NFL club to promote a long-term volunteering program that unifies the team and its entire fan base, with the goal of impacting every individual's city across the globe, as well as the franchise's local community. All Browns fans are encouraged to join the volunteering effort by signing the First and Ten pledge on the team's website and by sharing their stories with #give10.