Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Cleveland holds 14th annual Bowl for Kids' Sake Sports Bowl

Browns staff took on Indians for the annual Bowl for Kids' Sake event to support Big Brothers Big Sisters of Cleveland. Browns brought home the trophy again this year.
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Cleveland held its 14th annual Bowl for Kids' Sake* Sports Bowl* Thursday at Parma Freeway Lanes.
The event provided the Browns front office staff the opportunity to get involved with First and Ten and #give10 back to their community. The Browns continue to challenge their staff to join in with fans and players to #give10 hours of volunteer service throughout the year in their communities.
The Cleveland Indians staff was also a part of the night and had the opportunity to #give10. The Browns staff was seen in their individual team uniforms sporting their orange BROWNS #give10 wristbands in support of the initiative.
The Browns' and Indians' staffs bowled and raised funds to help kids in Cuyahoga County reach their full potential. Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Cleveland President and CEO Yolanda Armstrong was on hand for the event.
"I don't think we would be where we are today if we didn't have people like yourselves willing to give of your time, and support," Yolanda said, "as well as wanting to have a lot of fun."
Chomps and Slider were both present and, with great enthusiasm, participated in the ceremonial first bowl. Many Browns and Indians branded prizes were given away throughout the night, including best team uniform and high bowling scores. The Browns reclaimed the title yet again and took home the trophy pin, but it wasn't just about bowling.
Every year, this Sports Bowl event raises funds and awareness for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Cleveland, an organization providing guidance and support to children in Northeast Ohio through one-to-one youth mentoring services. Each pair, one big and one little, are encouraged to spend at least four hours a month together. Two matches, DeAnna and Alicia plus Manny and Scott came out to the event.
DeAnna and Alicia have been matched since March 17, 2016, and the match couldn't have been better. They became friends quickly because of all they had in common, but mostly, they share a love for two things: Beyonce and Ice cream! One of DeAnna's favorite memories so far has been going to get ice cream with her big, Alicia.
"We are a perfect match because we are not sports people," Alicia laughed, "but we are pro Browns and pro Indians tonight though, don't worry!"
DeAnna has aspirations of becoming a doctor when she grows up and Alicia has already begun assisting her in the journey. Alicia's major is Biology, and she is a third-year graduate student in the molecular medicine PhD program at Case Western University. Alicia relates to DeAnna in her pursuit of higher education and understands that sometimes kids react better to a friend than a teacher or guardian.
"Sometimes students need someone closer in age," Alicia said. "Someone that they feel like they can relate to."
Manny and Scott are a newer match but are having a lot of fun together sharing in their love of sports. In the fall, Manny is going to try out for the basketball team so he and Scott plan to practice for that a lot more when school lets out.
Scott let us in on his reasoning behind becoming a Big Brother.
"All I was doing was working. And that was my life. I run a startup and it's all consuming," he said. "This just gives me structure to make sure I'm doing something better."
Not only is Big Brothers Big Sisters beneficial to the child, but also for the adult volunteering their time.
Big Brothers Big Sisters serves nearly 500 children annually in Cuyahoga County, and pairs children with positive role models like Alicia and Scott. Alicia has seen tremendous growth from DeAnna in the three short months they have known each other. Though Manny and Scott are new friends, they are having fun together already, and Scott is excited to see how close they become. The idea that a little would come back to Big Brothers Big Sisters to serve as a big is a beautiful circle for the program and that is exactly what both DeAnna and Manny have in mind. If you would like to learn more about becoming a Big or Little visit **http://www.bbbs.org**.
The Browns are dedicated to #give10 through the team's First and Ten initiative. Launched in June 2014, the Cleveland Browns First and Ten campaign is the team's community program, established to inspire fans to volunteer in and help their communities throughout the world by volunteering for 10 hours each year. Through First and Ten, the Browns are the only NFL club to promote a long-term volunteering program that unifies the team and its entire fan base, with the goal of impacting every individual's city across the globe, as well as the franchise's local community. All Browns fans are encouraged to join the volunteering effort by signing the First and Ten pledge on the team's website and by sharing their stories with #give10.
To learn more about the First and Ten movement, visit http://www.clevelandbrowns.com/community/firstandten.html and be sure to follow @BrownsGiveBack on Twitter and Instagram