News

Bills stifle the Browns rushing attack

Nov 30, 2014 at 11:49 AM
113014-twest-576.jpg

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. – One play never decides the outcome of a football game.

But Cleveland Browns rookie running back Terrance West was adamant he was responsible for his teams undoing in a 26-10 loss against the Buffalo Bills.

"I blame it on me. Turnovers killed us," West said solemnly in the visiting locker room.

Early in the third quarter West caught a toss to the left side and began cutting up the field. Bills defensive lineman Jerry Hughes closed in on West's backside, wrapping up him up for what seemed like a tackle. But the running back eagerly pushed forward for more yards. But in doing so, Hughes was able to lodge the ball loose, scoop up the fumble and sprinted home for an 18-yard Bills touchdown.

West's costly mistake all of a sudden put Buffalo up 14-3, sapping the momentum Cleveland had carried for most of the first half.

"That's what games come down to. Close games are going to come down to turnovers. Like I said, the West fumble changed everything. It's inexcusable.

"It comes with the game, man. We are going to make mistakes," West said. "It's just about how you react to it."

That was the problem: the reaction from Cleveland's offense came when the game was already out of reach. Quarterback Johnny Manziel's touchdown drive in the early fourth quarter made the score more respectable, 20-10, but the Browns weren't able to pedal out of the hole they dug.

West pinning the blame on himself is honorable, but it isn't completely justified.

Fellow running back Isaiah Crowell was not of much help either, 29 yards on 17 carries. Buffalo's defensive line lived up to the hype. They plugged every running lane and attacked Cleveland ball carriers in droves.

"They were tremendous in all categories and they proved it all day," said Joe Thomas. "We weren't able to open up holes. They did a great job of stopping us up front.

In three combined losses to the Bills, Houston Texans and Jacksonville Jaguars, the Browns have averaged 2.6 yards on the ground. Just like Cleveland has proven they have a formula for winning, opponents are finding method for success by limiting the Browns running game.

The frustrating part for the Browns is that in the first half, Cleveland was moving the ball at will. A drive in the first quarter went for 91 yards and another tallied 61 – but the Browns only had three points to show for it.

Then, when Joe Haden picked off a Kyle Orton pass to begin the third quarter, quarterback Brian Hoyer was sacked on third-down pushing the Browns out of field goal range and forcing a punt. Cleveland knocked on the door for too long at Ralph Wilson Stadium, instead of tearing the door off its hinges.

"In this league you have to make the most of your opportunities when you get them and this is a defense here that you don't get that many opportunities," Pettine said.

"We weren't able to finish in the red zone. If we do that, it's a totally different game," said Thomas.

Regular Season Game 12: Browns vs. Bills

Regular Season Game 12: Browns vs. Bills
1 / 21
Photo by AP Images
Regular Season Game 12: Browns vs. Bills
2 / 21
Photo by AP Images
Regular Season Game 12: Browns vs. Bills
3 / 21
Photo by AP Images
Regular Season Game 12: Browns vs. Bills
4 / 21
Photo by AP Images
Regular Season Game 12: Browns vs. Bills
5 / 21
Photo By AP Images
Regular Season Game 12: Browns vs. Bills
6 / 21
Photo By AP Images
Regular Season Game 12: Browns vs. Bills
7 / 21
Photo by AP Images
Regular Season Game 12: Browns vs. Bills
8 / 21
Photo by AP Images
Regular Season Game 12: Browns vs. Bills
9 / 21
Photo by AP Images
Regular Season Game 12: Browns vs. Bills
10 / 21
Photo by AP Images
Regular Season Game 12: Browns vs. Bills
11 / 21
Photo by AP Images
Regular Season Game 12: Browns vs. Bills
12 / 21
Photo by AP Images
Regular Season Game 12: Browns vs. Bills
13 / 21
Photo by AP Images
Regular Season Game 12: Browns vs. Bills
14 / 21
Photo by AP Images
Regular Season Game 12: Browns vs. Bills
15 / 21
Photo by AP Images
Regular Season Game 12: Browns vs. Bills
16 / 21
Photo by AP Images
Regular Season Game 12: Browns vs. Bills
17 / 21
Photo by AP Images
Regular Season Game 12: Browns vs. Bills
18 / 21
Photo by AP Images
Regular Season Game 12: Browns vs. Bills
19 / 21
Photo by AP Images
Regular Season Game 12: Browns vs. Bills
20 / 21
Photo by AP Images
Regular Season Game 12: Browns vs. Bills
21 / 21
Photo by AP Images
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Browns ready to ride hot hand with deep group of RBs

Cleveland RBs coach likes depth, diversity at the position
news

New Browns CBs determined to make more plays on the ball

Cleveland added 3 veterans and drafted Denzel Ward 4th overall
news

Shon Coleman 'leading the charge' at Browns LT competition

Coleman started 16 games at right tackle last season
news

Jabrill Peppers, Antonio Callaway emerging as options on kick, punt return

Browns looking at a bevy of options at both spots
news

Don't sleep on Emmanuel Ogbah, Browns coaches say

'A lot of people don't give Emmanuel enough credit'
news

Browns' Corey Coleman enters 'big, big year' after 2 seasons of ups and downs

The third-year WR and former 1st-round pick 'understands this is a big, big year'
news

How Denzel Ward quickly earned the respect of Browns veterans

Ward was the fourth-overall pick in the NFL Draft
news

Donald Stephenson suspended 2 games for violating NFL substance abuse policy

The Browns tackle can return following the team's Week 2 game against New Orleans
news

After giving offensive teammates 'nightmares,' Myles Garrett on cusp of a breakout season

'He knows, if he stays healthy, watch out'
news

Todd Haley: Browns QB room 'the best' he's ever been around

Cleveland added Tyrod Taylor, Drew Stanton and Baker Mayfield in the offseason
news

Hue Jackson: Browns have more leaders 'than we've ever had'

Cleveland wraps up offseason workouts this week
news

Tyrod Taylor leaves big impression as Browns' offseason workouts draw to close

The former Bills QB has quickly earned the respect of his teammates on, off field
Advertising