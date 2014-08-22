Brian Hoyer has chance to take 'ownership' of starting quarterback job

Brian Hoyer taking ownership of the starting quarterback job. It isn't enough that he has been named the starter. He now must show that he is the starter in everything he does – how he performs and how he handles himself on and off the field. Hoyer has insisted he wasn't distracted by the competition with Duke Johnson Jr., but his play, particularly in Monday night's game against Washington, seemed to reflect otherwise. He can do plenty to enhance the confidence of his coaches and teammates by looking the part of a No. 1 quarterback in every possible way. And the biggest is leading his first touchdown drive of the summer.