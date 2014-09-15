Brian Hoyer is winning: games and believers

Hoyer is becoming a better NFL quarterback every time he steps onto the football field. Defenses may be getting more tape to study the 28-year-old with, but so far in 2014, Hoyer's ability to make timely plays and his mental toughness in clutch situations have been one of the Browns' biggest strengths. To quote New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton, "When Hoyer plays, the Browns play well."

The Browns' offense, led by Hoyer, was able to lift themselves out of quicksand, in a situation where most NFL offenses without an elite quarterback fail to get the win. Trailing 24-23 with 2:46 left on the clock, a Saints punt put the Browns 96 yards away from the end zone. As the clock kept ticking, typical Cleveland clouds full of doom and gloom casted shadows on the stadium. The Browns were in big trouble.

If you re-watch the game, the drive doesn't actually begin until 38 seconds remain and it's fourth-down and seven. In nine plays, Hoyer had moved the offense only 30 yards with an array of short passes. Receivers weren't getting open. New Orleans was getting pressure in the backfield. The Saints had the unseasoned quarterback on the ropes and were one fourth-down stop from leaving Ohio with a win.

On the moment where everyone was ready to count out the Browns offense, Hoyer grabbed a baseball bat and started swinging on Rob Ryan's New Orleans highly-regarded defense.

It started with the fourth-down completion over the middle to Gary Barnidge – his best throw of the game. Hoyer completed the rocket to Cleveland's reserve tight end, all with Pro Bowl safety (and one of the NFL's biggest free agent acquisitions) Jairus Byrd draped all over him.

Then came the throw to Miles Austin on the sideline. Hoyer rolled outside the pocket to the left, trying to create something off schedule. And he did, putting the football where only Austin could snag it, low and right on the sideline. The catch was reviewed in the booth and the play on the field stood. Because of Hoyer, not only were the Browns breathing, they could see the pot at the end of the rainbow.

We broke down what turned into the game-winning throw in more detail in this article. Andrew Hawkins told reporters it was Hoyer's eyes that deceived the defense and let the receiver run untouched behind the secondary for the 28-yard gain.

"Hoyer made an incredible read," said Hawkins, Hoyer's favorite target after the game.

Brian Hoyer doesn't panic. He battled through some inaccurate throws in the first half against the Saints and was quick to get rid of the ball. New Orleans only sacked the Browns' passer once on a scrambling play for a two-yard loss.

Brian Hoyer is poised when the pressure of the game is supposed to sap to more inexperienced quarterbacks.