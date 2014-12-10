Brian Hoyer ready to support Johnny Manziel, play if needed

Though Pettine said the decision was made in relatively quick fashion after Monday's press conference, delivering the news to the Cleveland native was a whole different story. It's the "negative part of the business," Pettine said, but it had to be done after watching the offense struggle to put up points and first downs in the past four games.

Pettine wouldn't commit to saying Hoyer has taken his last snap for the Browns. Three games is an eternity in the NFL.

"I certainly could envision a scenario where we go back," Pettine said. "I don't understand when some people say that's a true one-way street. We don't know the results. I hate to deal in hypotheticals with the negative, but I wouldn't want to go on record saying we've seen the last of him."

Hoyer, who led Cleveland to three wins in three games before going down with a knee injury last season, won the job midway through the preseason and started his sixth NFL season strong. Through nine games, the Browns were 6-3 and Hoyer was completing 59 percent of his passes with 10 touchdowns and four interceptions.

That's what made the past four games even tougher to stomach. Hoyer threw one touchdown and eight interceptions in a stretch that saw the Browns lose three times while the defense played its best football of the season.

Pettine called the NFL a "what have you done for me lately" business, and Hoyer, who spent his first four seasons as a backup with New England and Arizona, has plenty of experience with the league's highs and lows.

"Anybody's who is in this league at this position wants to play," Hoyer said. "Now having played for 13 games plus three last year, I know what it takes to play in this league.

"For me, it's just about getting through each day and if Johnny has a question for me, answer it and help him out. If the defense wants me to do a certain look out there, that's my job and that's what I'm here to do."

Unprompted as he answered his first question Wednesday, Hoyer said it was a "misconception" that he and Manziel had any sort of conflict as they competed for the starting job. He said they both laughed at that portrayal as it unfolded outside of the locker room.

Manziel said the two have a "great relationship" and anticipates to have Hoyer's full support as he makes his NFL starting debut.