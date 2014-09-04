Brian Hoyer's only focus can be on Steelers' defense

Here's what won't happen: Hoyer getting yanked the moment something goes wrong.

"I had a good conversation with him," Pettine said. "He knows it's not going to be a quick hook, but he also knows that in the long run, this is a production business. You have to produce or there will be a change made, but I don't think he's going into this game feeling that.

"I think he's fully focused on Pittsburgh and being productive."

The Browns desperately need that to be the case.

Hoyer will have enough of a challenge deciphering the complex, blitz-happy scheme of defensive coordinator Dick LeBeau. His full attention must be on what is in front of him, not behind him.

Hoyer is the starter, not Manziel. Hoyer is expected to lead the offense, even if Manziel periodically enters the game. Pettine hasn't put conditions on Hoyer's status as a starter beyond the need to produce, which is true with all starters.

As Pettine said, "We didn't go with him and say, 'Hey, listen, we might do this and see how it goes. Then after a series, we might switch it back.' I don't think you can do that at quarterback. I know you can't do that at quarterback."

By all indications, Hoyer gets that and believes that. As far as he is concerned, the situation hasn't changed since after the Browns' second preseason game, when Pettine informed Manziel that the No. 1 spot was his.