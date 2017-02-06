News

Briean Boddy-Calhoun motivated to 'come back even better' after productive rookie year

Feb 06, 2017 at 07:50 AM
/assets/images/imported/CLE/photos/2014/patrick-maks.jpg
Patrick Maks

Staff  Writer

Briean Boddy-Calhoun's first goal was just to make a NFL roster. The rookie cornerback from Minnesota went undrafted and, after a training camp in Jacksonville, eventually landed on his feet in Cleveland less than a week before the season opener.

When it was over, Boddy-Calhoun — or better known as "BBC" around by his Browns coaches and teammates— finished the year as both one of the team's most productive defenders and one of several promising young players following a trying 1-15 season.

"This season was everything, it was my rookie year and my No. 1 goal was to make it through my rookie year, to make it on a team and the Cleveland Browns gave me that opportunity," he said.

"And all I wanted to do was seize that and once I got in the door, I just wanted to impress my teammates and impress my coaches and I think I did that.

"Now, more importantly, it's about coming back even better."

Boddy-Calhoun's three interceptions tied for the most by a Brown this past season and the most among his fellow rookies around the league. He also tied for third with 14 passes defensed and was the only NFL rookie with at least one sack, one interception and one interception-touchdown (Week 3 against Miami) this year.

"When he gets beat, he always comes back and makes another play," cornerback Jamar Taylor said. "He shows good resilience and that's what you need out of a young player. I think he's going to be something to reckon with."

It was Taylor, after all, who took the youngster under his wing. "I wouldn't have had the success I had if it wasn't for him," Boddy-Calhoun said.

And now, with a year of experience under his belt, he'll spend the next few months refining the fundamentals and technical aspects of playing cornerback. Boddy-Calhoun added he'll also use that time for personal growth and reflection away from the field.

"I know I want to become a better man, become a better brother, a better boyfriend, a better man overall and as far as football goes, I know I've got a lot of things to clean up, I know I've got to come back better from my rookie year," he said. "It's just about taking that next step in life."

He's also equally aware there's no time to rest on past laurels.

"I'm a player who loves progression — I love progression in anything. So I'm really excited for this offseason because it's an opportunity for me to get better," he said.

"It's an opportunity for me to prove to my coaches once again that I'm a good player, prove to my teammates that I'm a good player, that it wasn't just my rookie year or anything like that and my ceiling is high."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Browns ready to ride hot hand with deep group of RBs

Cleveland RBs coach likes depth, diversity at the position
news

New Browns CBs determined to make more plays on the ball

Cleveland added 3 veterans and drafted Denzel Ward 4th overall
news

Shon Coleman 'leading the charge' at Browns LT competition

Coleman started 16 games at right tackle last season
news

Jabrill Peppers, Antonio Callaway emerging as options on kick, punt return

Browns looking at a bevy of options at both spots
news

Don't sleep on Emmanuel Ogbah, Browns coaches say

'A lot of people don't give Emmanuel enough credit'
news

Browns' Corey Coleman enters 'big, big year' after 2 seasons of ups and downs

The third-year WR and former 1st-round pick 'understands this is a big, big year'
news

How Denzel Ward quickly earned the respect of Browns veterans

Ward was the fourth-overall pick in the NFL Draft
news

Donald Stephenson suspended 2 games for violating NFL substance abuse policy

The Browns tackle can return following the team's Week 2 game against New Orleans
news

After giving offensive teammates 'nightmares,' Myles Garrett on cusp of a breakout season

'He knows, if he stays healthy, watch out'
news

Todd Haley: Browns QB room 'the best' he's ever been around

Cleveland added Tyrod Taylor, Drew Stanton and Baker Mayfield in the offseason
news

Hue Jackson: Browns have more leaders 'than we've ever had'

Cleveland wraps up offseason workouts this week
news

Tyrod Taylor leaves big impression as Browns' offseason workouts draw to close

The former Bills QB has quickly earned the respect of his teammates on, off field
Advertising