Brock Osweiler's focus during QB competition hasn't changed: 'I know it's a boring answer'

Forgive Brock Osweiler if you've heard this before.

Asked about the Browns ongoing quarterback competition earlier this week, Osweiler spoke of "focusing on the things I can control," something he repeated over and over throughout offseason workouts.

And as Cleveland prepares for its fourth day of training camp, that hasn't changed.

"I know it's a boring answer," he said, laughing, "but it's the truth."

It's an approach that's worked well thus far for Osweiler, who joined the Browns via an unexpected trade with the Texans back in March. Since then, Osweiler — who started 14 games in Houston after four years in Denver — has emerged as what coach Hue Jackson described as a "pleasant surprise" following a turbulent first year as a full-time starter.

Osweiler, who has split reps with Cody Kessler, DeShone Kizer and Kevin Hogan since camp opened Thursday, looked particularly impressive Friday, completing several nice deep throws.

"I was really pleased with his progression. I was really pleased with the offensive line giving him time, and he was able to shift and move. Brock has really improved," Jackson said. "I go back and watch his tape often, and he has really made a lot of strides that way – planting, rhythm, getting rid of the ball and making decisions. All of our guys are working hard. They're all competing and trying to get better, and that's a good thing."

Indeed, Osweiler said he has embraced a competition where "everything" is being evaluated.

"We're looking at footwork, where tight ends, linemen and the run game might be looking at hand placement; receivers looking at certain spots on pass plays," he said. "There's nothing that coach Jackson misses, and that's what you want in your head coach. Coach Jackson is a phenomenal coach who holds us all very accountable. We are having some great meetings right now cleaning up those mistakes."

While Osweiler, who has started more games than the rest of his counterparts combined, is the elder statesman in the room, he won't lean too heavily on that dynamic.

"I wouldn't say an edge or anything like that. Bottom line, I have been in the league a little bit longer than the other guys, but at the end of the day, that means nothing," he said. "Every quarterback that is in that room is very talented and very smart. Every single person works extremely hard trying to perfect their craft, trying to clean up little things every single day. There is no edge. Everyone has their strengths and has their weaknesses, and I think it is going to be a great competition."

Osweiler said it goes back to a lesson he learned his sophomore year at Arizona State.