News

Browns 2017 opponent breakdown: Texans, Week 6

Jul 18, 2017 at 06:40 AM
/assets/images/imported/CLE/photos/2014/patrick-maks.jpg
Patrick Maks

Staff  Writer

*

One by one, ClevelandBrowns.com is breaking down each of the Browns' 2017 regular season opponents as training camp fast approaches.*

Who: Houston Texans

When: Oct. 15

Where:@ NRG Stadium

Series history:3-5 (Most recent: Texans 23, Browns 7 in 2014)

Way-too-early storyline(s):The Texans, buoyed by one of the league's best defenses and now-Browns quarterback Brock Osweiler, were supposed to make a deep playoff push and contend for the Super Bowl. Ultimately, Houston finished 10-6 and made it to the second round of the postseason, but it was an unexpectedly bumpy road. The Texans' offense struggled, finishing 29th in total offense and 28th in points per game. In the wake of that campaign, Houston traded Osweiler to Cleveland, drafted Clemson star quarterback Deshaun Watson and kept most of the pieces of its stellar defense in place.

Key players to watch: DL J.J.  Watt, DL Jadeveon Clowney, WR DeAndre Hopkins, LB Brian Cushing, QB Tom Savage, QB Deshaun Watson, WR Will Fuller, WR Braxton Miller, RB Lamar Miller

What happened this offseason?

— The Texans and Browns found themselves as trade partners more than once this past spring. The first exchange happened in March, when Houston dealt starting quarterback Brock Osweiler and a 2018 second-round NFL Draft pick to Cleveland. When the Draft rolled around a month later, the two teams swapped first-round picks. The Browns received the 25th overall pick (and used it on safety Jabrill Peppers) and a first-round pick in 2018.

— Meanwhile, Houston, which moved up to No. 12, used the pick on Watson, who led the Tigers to a national championship this past season. Watson was electric in college, totaling more than 10,000 yards and 90 touchdowns through the air during that span. He also accounted for almost 2,000 yards and 26 rushing touchdowns. Watson was 33-3 as a starter. ​

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Browns ready to ride hot hand with deep group of RBs

Cleveland RBs coach likes depth, diversity at the position

news

New Browns CBs determined to make more plays on the ball

Cleveland added 3 veterans and drafted Denzel Ward 4th overall

news

Shon Coleman 'leading the charge' at Browns LT competition

Coleman started 16 games at right tackle last season

news

Jabrill Peppers, Antonio Callaway emerging as options on kick, punt return

Browns looking at a bevy of options at both spots

news

Don't sleep on Emmanuel Ogbah, Browns coaches say

'A lot of people don't give Emmanuel enough credit'

news

Browns' Corey Coleman enters 'big, big year' after 2 seasons of ups and downs

The third-year WR and former 1st-round pick 'understands this is a big, big year'

news

How Denzel Ward quickly earned the respect of Browns veterans

Ward was the fourth-overall pick in the NFL Draft

news

Donald Stephenson suspended 2 games for violating NFL substance abuse policy

The Browns tackle can return following the team's Week 2 game against New Orleans

news

After giving offensive teammates 'nightmares,' Myles Garrett on cusp of a breakout season

'He knows, if he stays healthy, watch out'

news

Todd Haley: Browns QB room 'the best' he's ever been around

Cleveland added Tyrod Taylor, Drew Stanton and Baker Mayfield in the offseason

news

Hue Jackson: Browns have more leaders 'than we've ever had'

Cleveland wraps up offseason workouts this week

news

Tyrod Taylor leaves big impression as Browns' offseason workouts draw to close

The former Bills QB has quickly earned the respect of his teammates on, off field

Advertising