Browns 2017 opponent breakdown: Texans, Week 6

One by one, ClevelandBrowns.com is breaking down each of the Browns' 2017 regular season opponents as training camp fast approaches.*

Who: Houston Texans

When: Oct. 15

Where:@ NRG Stadium

Series history:3-5 (Most recent: Texans 23, Browns 7 in 2014)

Way-too-early storyline(s):The Texans, buoyed by one of the league's best defenses and now-Browns quarterback Brock Osweiler, were supposed to make a deep playoff push and contend for the Super Bowl. Ultimately, Houston finished 10-6 and made it to the second round of the postseason, but it was an unexpectedly bumpy road. The Texans' offense struggled, finishing 29th in total offense and 28th in points per game. In the wake of that campaign, Houston traded Osweiler to Cleveland, drafted Clemson star quarterback Deshaun Watson and kept most of the pieces of its stellar defense in place.

Key players to watch: DL J.J. Watt, DL Jadeveon Clowney, WR DeAndre Hopkins, LB Brian Cushing, QB Tom Savage, QB Deshaun Watson, WR Will Fuller, WR Braxton Miller, RB Lamar Miller

What happened this offseason?

— The Texans and Browns found themselves as trade partners more than once this past spring. The first exchange happened in March, when Houston dealt starting quarterback Brock Osweiler and a 2018 second-round NFL Draft pick to Cleveland. When the Draft rolled around a month later, the two teams swapped first-round picks. The Browns received the 25th overall pick (and used it on safety Jabrill Peppers) and a first-round pick in 2018.