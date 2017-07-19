Browns 2017 opponent breakdown: Titans, Week 7

One by one, ClevelandBrowns.com is breaking down each of the Browns' 2017 regular season opponents as training camp fast approaches.*

Who: Tennessee Titans

When: Oct. 22

Where:FirstEnergy Stadium

Series history: 35-30 (Titans 28, Browns 26 in 2016 at Nissan Stadium)

Way-too-early storyline(s):After just missing the playoffs in 2016, the Titans appear built for a postseason run this fall with third-year quarterback Marcus Mariota — who came into form late last year before suffering a broken leg in Week 16— and the league's second-best run defense. Behind the dual-threat Mariota, veteran DeMarco Murray, second-year back Derrick Henry and a formidable offensive line, the Titans also posted the third-best rushing offense. If Mariota can pick up where he left off, expect Tennessee to compete for an AFC South title.

Key players to watch: QB Marcus Mariota, RB DeMarco Murray, WR Eric Decker, WR Corey Davis, OL Jack Conklin, OL Taylor Lewan, TE Delanie Walker, DL Jurrell Case, LB Brian Orakpo, CB Logan Ryan

What happened this offseason?

— After breaking his leg against the Jaguars in Week 16, Mariota appears to be on the mend and should be ready for the Titans' season opener. That, of course, is very good news for Tennessee considering how well he played last year. The former Oregon star and Heisman Trophy winner completed 61 percent of his passes for 3,426 yards, 26 touchdowns and nine interceptions while rushing for 349 yards and two scores.

— The Titans, armed with two first-round NFL Draft picks, added dynamic wide receiver Corey Davis (No. 5 overall) and USC cornerback Adoree Jackson with the 18th overall pick. Davis should give Mariota an explosive weapon, having totaled 331 catches for 5,278 yards and 52 scores in four seasons at Western Michigan.

— They addressed a major need in secondary by adding former Patriots cornerback Logan Ryan. Ryan totaled 13 interceptions and 41 pass breakups in four seasons in New England.