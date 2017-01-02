News

Browns 2017 opponents are set

Jan 02, 2017 at 03:30 AM
/assets/images/imported/CLE/photos/2014/site_images/043015-gribble-headshot.jpg
Andrew Gribble

Senior Staff Writer

The Browns' opponents for 2017 are officially set after Sunday's conclusion to the season.

On top of its six games against AFC North opponents, Cleveland will square off against each team from the NFC North and AFC South divisions. The Browns have also been paired with the San Diego Chargers of the AFC West and the New York Jets of the AFC East because of their respective fourth-place finishes in their divisions.

Here's how the schedule breaks down. The Browns have just seven games at FirstEnergy Stadium next season because their game against the Vikings is set to be played in London. Times and dates will be released later in the year.

Home

Bengals

Ravens

Steelers

Vikings*

Packers

Titans

Jaguars

Jets

Away

Bengals

Ravens

Steelers

Bears

Lions

Colts

Texans

Chargers

*Game will be played in London at Twickenham Stadium.

Request Ticketing Information

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Browns ready to ride hot hand with deep group of RBs

Cleveland RBs coach likes depth, diversity at the position
news

New Browns CBs determined to make more plays on the ball

Cleveland added 3 veterans and drafted Denzel Ward 4th overall
news

Shon Coleman 'leading the charge' at Browns LT competition

Coleman started 16 games at right tackle last season
news

Jabrill Peppers, Antonio Callaway emerging as options on kick, punt return

Browns looking at a bevy of options at both spots
news

Don't sleep on Emmanuel Ogbah, Browns coaches say

'A lot of people don't give Emmanuel enough credit'
news

Browns' Corey Coleman enters 'big, big year' after 2 seasons of ups and downs

The third-year WR and former 1st-round pick 'understands this is a big, big year'
news

How Denzel Ward quickly earned the respect of Browns veterans

Ward was the fourth-overall pick in the NFL Draft
news

Donald Stephenson suspended 2 games for violating NFL substance abuse policy

The Browns tackle can return following the team's Week 2 game against New Orleans
news

After giving offensive teammates 'nightmares,' Myles Garrett on cusp of a breakout season

'He knows, if he stays healthy, watch out'
news

Todd Haley: Browns QB room 'the best' he's ever been around

Cleveland added Tyrod Taylor, Drew Stanton and Baker Mayfield in the offseason
news

Hue Jackson: Browns have more leaders 'than we've ever had'

Cleveland wraps up offseason workouts this week
news

Tyrod Taylor leaves big impression as Browns' offseason workouts draw to close

The former Bills QB has quickly earned the respect of his teammates on, off field
Advertising