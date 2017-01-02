Browns 2017 opponents are set

The Browns' opponents for 2017 are officially set after Sunday's conclusion to the season.

On top of its six games against AFC North opponents, Cleveland will square off against each team from the NFC North and AFC South divisions. The Browns have also been paired with the San Diego Chargers of the AFC West and the New York Jets of the AFC East because of their respective fourth-place finishes in their divisions.

Here's how the schedule breaks down. The Browns have just seven games at FirstEnergy Stadium next season because their game against the Vikings is set to be played in London. Times and dates will be released later in the year.

Home

Bengals

Ravens

Steelers

Vikings*

Packers

Titans

Jaguars

Jets

Away

Bengals

Ravens

Steelers

Bears

Lions

Colts

Texans

Chargers

*Game will be played in London at Twickenham Stadium.