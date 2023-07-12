Browns 2023 Position Preview: Breaking down the LBs

What we don't know: Because injuries hit the group so hard last season, it'll be intriguing to see how much more talented the group can become if the top starters manage to stay healthy. Walker is an outstanding tackler and one of the team's biggest leaders who was sorely missed after his injury, while Owusu-Koramoah and Phillips will each again have an opportunity to show growth. Takitaki was playing well before his injury last season, too, and gives the Browns a solid depth piece who is capable of starting games and playing vital roles on special teams.

The X-Factor: Walker. His importance to the linebacker room and defense as a whole was glaring in the games he missed last season and was one reason why the defense struggled to stay consistent throughout the year. Walker is an extremely smart player who could even be considered a player-coach for the defense with the way he directs other players around him during games, and his return will certainly go a long way toward building a better year from the defense.

The biggest number: 35. That's the combined games missed last season from Walker, Owusu-Koramoah, Phillips and Takitaki. The Browns are confident each of those players will rebound with healthier, better seasons, and they showed that faith by choosing to keep the linebacker core in-tact with no major additions or changes to the room this offseason.

Says it all: "Whether we're involved in the blitz or whether it's the four D-linemen, their job is to mess stuff up — wreck things. Our job is to fix it. As a linebacker, we're back off the ball and we've got to fix what's in front of us. We can play really fast if we know what we're doing and we know the calls. How Coach (Jim) Schwartz says it — and I like it — is it's like the times tables: two times four equals eight. You don't have to know all the crazy chemistry classes that I took, but we've got to know our job quickly so we can react quickly. That's the challenge, and that's our job in this defense." - LBs coach Jason Tarver on how the linebacker's roles will change in new defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz's defense.