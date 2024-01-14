Browns' 2023 season is a stepping stone for what's to come even in Wild Card defeat

The 2023 season did not end as expected, but it can be a stepping stone for the Browns. As NBA superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo said after losing in the 2023 NBA playoffs, "There is no such thing as failure in sports, as some days you win and some days you lose; you are working towards a goal." The Browns will use this season as a lesson moving forward to next season.

From the start of training camp in West Virginia, the Browns aimed to improve team chemistry and bond the players together. That bond started to show off the field when the different positions would have outings with each other on their own. That bond showed on the field after every big play, the players would all celebrate together.

"I think we did a good job of setting a foundation, and as I said, we're a very close-knit group and very tight," CB Denzel Ward said. "We're still going to be hanging out and being with each other during the offseason, working out together, training and everything. So just once we get back, I think still having that foundation, setting that routine, being with one another, and working towards that goal of getting to the postseason and making a difference."

The Browns believed that since the start of the season, they had the team to go far and a chance to win it all. They had setbacks, starting with T Jack Conklin with a season-ending knee injury in Week 1 and RB Nick Chubb's season-ending knee injury in Week 2. They had to play with five different quarterbacks this season due to injuries. The Browns also had a total of 13 players go on injured reserve this season.

Despite the challenges, the team still finished second in the AFC North with a record of 11-6. They clinched a playoff berth in Week 17, and it was the first time the Browns made it to the playoffs since 2020. The 2020 season was a significant achievement for the Browns as it marked their first playoff appearance since 2002.

Even with their playoff hopes cut short this season, the players believe that this team has the potential to make a deeper playoff run in the future.