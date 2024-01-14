By the Numbers: Browns defense struggled in limiting Texans in the pass game

After an exciting first quarter, the Browns lost 45-14 to the Texans in the Wild Card round of the 2023 NFL playoffs. After a good year, the 2023 season has come to an end for the Browns.

Here are the key figures from the Browns' loss to the Texans at NRG Stadium.

0 — The Browns defense didn't record a sack or force a turnover in Saturday's game.

2 — RB Kareem Hunt scored the only two touchdowns for the Browns on Saturday. He finished the season leading the team with 11 touchdowns.

4 — The Texans defense sacked QB Joe Flacco four times, resulting in a loss of 39 yards.

11 — The Texans defense tackled the Browns offensive players eleven times for a loss of yards on Saturday. The Browns offense went 7 for 15 on long third downs due to negative yardage from the Texans defense.

36 — Flacco threw his second interception on an offensive drive with 4:13 in the third quarter, which LB Christian Harris returned for 36 yards for a touchdown.

76 — QB C.J. Stroud connected with TE Brevin Jordan for a 76-yard touchdown in the second quarter to put the Texans up 17-14. It was the longest reception of the game for the Texans.

82 — Flacco threw his first interception of the day with 6:21 left in the third quarter, which S Steven Nelson returned for 82 yards for a touchdown.

93 — TE David Njoku caught seven passes for 93 yards on Saturday. His longest catch was a 45-yard reception in the first quarter.

96 — WR Nico Collins finished the game with six catches for 96 yards and scored a touchdown. Collins caught a 21-yard pass and a 38-yard pass in the first quarter to set the tone for the Texans offense.

280 — The Browns pass defense gave up a total of 280 net passing yards to the Texans. Stroud threw for 274 yards and three touchdowns.