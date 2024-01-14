By the Numbers

Presented by

By the Numbers: Browns defense struggled in limiting Texans in the pass game

Cleveland lost 45-14 to the Texans, the biggest loss of the season

Jan 13, 2024 at 08:27 PM
071223_DocProfile
Doc Louallen

Staff Writer

BYE

After an exciting first quarter, the Browns lost 45-14 to the Texans in the Wild Card round of the 2023 NFL playoffs. After a good year, the 2023 season has come to an end for the Browns.

Here are the key figures from the Browns' loss to the Texans at NRG Stadium.

0 — The Browns defense didn't record a sack or force a turnover in Saturday's game.

2 — RB Kareem Hunt scored the only two touchdowns for the Browns on Saturday. He finished the season leading the team with 11 touchdowns.

4 — The Texans defense sacked QB Joe Flacco four times, resulting in a loss of 39 yards.

11 — The Texans defense tackled the Browns offensive players eleven times for a loss of yards on Saturday. The Browns offense went 7 for 15 on long third downs due to negative yardage from the Texans defense.

36 — Flacco threw his second interception on an offensive drive with 4:13 in the third quarter, which LB Christian Harris returned for 36 yards for a touchdown.

76 — QB C.J. Stroud connected with TE Brevin Jordan for a 76-yard touchdown in the second quarter to put the Texans up 17-14. It was the longest reception of the game for the Texans.

82 — Flacco threw his first interception of the day with 6:21 left in the third quarter, which S Steven Nelson returned for 82 yards for a touchdown.

93 — TE David Njoku caught seven passes for 93 yards on Saturday. His longest catch was a 45-yard reception in the first quarter.

96 — WR Nico Collins finished the game with six catches for 96 yards and scored a touchdown. Collins caught a 21-yard pass and a 38-yard pass in the first quarter to set the tone for the Texans offense.

280 — The Browns pass defense gave up a total of 280 net passing yards to the Texans. Stroud threw for 274 yards and three touchdowns. 

307 — Flacco completed 73.9 percent of his passes for 307 yards. In the six games he played this season, Flacco has thrown for over 300 yards five times.

Related Content

news

By the numbers: Browns did not have a play in the red zone vs. the Bengals

Cleveland lost to Cincinnati 31-14 with a number of starters resting
news

QB Joe Flacco throws for over 300 yards for fourth straight game vs. Jets

Cleveland rushed for over 100 yards for the first time in December
news

By the Numbers: Browns offense gets season high in passing yards in win over Texans

Cleveland's offense finished the game with 364 net passing yards on Sunday
news

By the Numbers: Pair of Browns defenders record the first interceptions of their careers

Cleveland beat Chicago 20-17 to improve to 9-5 this season
news

By the Numbers: The Browns give the Jaguars their first road loss of the season

The Browns recorded four turnovers on Sunday, tying the most they have forced in a game this season
news

By the Numbers: Browns lose consecutive games for the first time this season

Browns offense went more pass-first in QB Joe Flacco's first start
news

By the Numbers: Browns deal with struggles on both sides of of the ball against the Broncos

The Browns are now 1-6 since 2000 against the Broncos in Denver
news

By the Numbers: Browns defeat AFC North rival in stunning fashion for second consecutive week

Cleveland beat Pittsburgh 13-10 at Cleveland Browns Stadium on Sunday
news

By the Numbers: Browns win division game against the Ravens on the road

Cleveland defeated the Ravens 33-31 at M&T Bank Stadium
news

By the Numbers: Browns defense stifles the Cardinals offense 

The Browns finished with three takeaways against the Cardinals
news

By the Numbers: Browns fall to Seahawks despite coming back from early deficit

The Browns showed grit in their 24-20 loss in Seattle
Advertising