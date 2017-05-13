Browns 4th-round DB Howard Wilson to undergo knee surgery

Fourth-round defensive back Howard Wilson will undergo surgery on a fractured patella and is expected to miss a significant amount of time.

Wilson, whom the Browns selected with the 126th overall pick, suffered the injury near the end of Friday's rookie minicamp practice. He was the only cornerback among the Browns' 10 draft picks.

"It's disappointing but this is a part of playing football," Wilson said. "It was kind of a freak thing. I was just running around and my knee just kind of locked up on me. I didn't think much of it but the training staff wanted to get the proper testing so I got the MRI. I'm a positive person so I will have the surgery, work hard in my rehab and look forward to getting back to out there and helping this team win some games."

Wilson, who played three years at the University of Houston, ranked second in the American Athletic Conference with five interceptions this past season and landed on the AAC's first team. He broke up 10 passes, compiled 54 tackles and recovered two fumbles.

Browns coach Hue Jackson said he hopes Wilson can come back at some point during the 2017 season but a definitive timetable won't be clear until his surgery.

"His spirits are high. He understands it," Jackson said. "He understands what he's dealing with and he's already started to the process of getting his mind beyond that so he can get himself back as soon as he can.