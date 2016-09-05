Browns add 4 to practice squad

The Cleveland Browns have signed OL Anthony Fabiano, QB Kevin Hogan, DB Ed Reynolds and DL Gabe Wright to the practice squad.

Fabiano is a 6-3, 303 pound rookie out of Harvard. Originally signed by Baltimore as an undrafted free agent, he was waived on Aug. 29. He opened 29 games for the Crimson with starts at left tackle (11), right guard (10), left guard (seven) and right tackle (one). A native of Wakefield, Mass., Fabiano graduated from Wakefield High School.

Hogan is a 6-3, 218 pound rookie out of Stanford. He was originally selected by Kansas City in the fifth round of the draft. In college, Hogan completed 727 of 1,103 passes for 9,385 yards, 75 touchdowns and 29 interceptions. He also rushed for 1,249 yards and 15 touchdowns. A native of McLean, Va., Hogan graduated from Gonzaga College High School.

Reynolds is 6-1, 207-pounds and officially in his second NFL season out of Stanford. Originally selected by Philadelphia in the fifth round of the 2014 draft, he appeared in six games last year and totaled 21 tackles, one pass defended and one interception. A native of Stoneville, N.C., Reynolds graduated from Woodberry Forest High School. His father, Ed, played 10 seasons (1983-92) in the NFL.