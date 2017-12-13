Browns add DE Lavar Edwards, OL Geoff Gray and WR Matt Hazel

](http://brow.nz/dBk2Si)

Gray is 6-5, 315 pound rookie out of Manitoba. Originally signed by Green Bay as an undrafted free agent, Gray has spent the entire season on the Jets' practice squad. In college, he started 30 of 32 contests as a guard and tackle. He is a native of Manitoba, Canada. Gray will wear No. 79.

Hazel is 6-1, 195 pounds and officially in his second NFL season out of Coastal Carolina. Originally selected by Miami in the sixth round of the 2014 draft, Hazel has appeared in nine games with the Dolphins (five in 2015) and Colts (four in 2017). He has also spent time on the practice squads in Buffalo and Washington. Hazel recorded 183 receptions for 2,553 yards and 28 touchdowns in college. He is a native of North Augusta, S.C. He will wear No. 83.

Edwards is 6-4, 271 pounds and in his fifth NFL season out of Louisiana State. Originally selected by Tennessee in the fifth round of the 2013 draft, Edwards has appeared in 22 games with one start. He has recorded 21 tackles, two sacks and two passes defensed. He has appeared in in games with Tennessee (2013), Dallas (2014), Chicago (2015), Carolina (2016) and Indianapolis (2016). He is a native of New Orleans, La. He will wear No. 92.

Treggs appeared in six games and totaled five receptions for 79 yards. Holmes saw action in four games and recorded two tackles. McGill appeared in three games and registered one tackle.

Gibson is 6-6, 300 pounds and was originally drafted by the Dallas in the seventh round of the 2015 NFL Draft. He has spent time on the practice squads of Kansas City, Chicago, New York Giants and Houston. Collegiately, Gibson started 19 of 39 career games for the Hokies as an offensive tackle. Gibson is a native of Sierra Vista, Ariz.