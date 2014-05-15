Browns agree to terms with former Cowboys receiver Miles Austin

The Cleveland Browns have agreed to terms wide receiver Miles Austin.

The longtime Dallas Cowboy led the NFC in receiving in 2009 with 1,320-yards and is a two-time Pro Bowler. Austin boasts 34 career touchdowns in eight career seasons.

How many times in sports do we see someone who we think is on the decline, only to see a new city and jersey do wonders for the player?

Austin became a victim of not getting the football enough in the Dez Bryant/Jason Witten-centered offense. His stats suffered. His mindset wandered. He might not be the Pro Bowler he was in 2009, but his career isn't over, either.

Austin, 29, has plenty left to offer and could become a hefty asset to Cleveland's new-look offense. He joins Nate Burleson as the other new veteran to join the Browns' wide receiving corps.