Browns agree to terms with LB Anthony Walker Jr., OL Chris Hubbard

The Browns announced Wednesday they'll be bringing back two well-respected and reliable players from each side of the ball.

Cleveland agreed to terms with LB Anthony Walker Jr. and OL Chris Hubbard. Walker led the Browns with 113 tackles last season while also recording one sack and two pass breakups, while Hubbard only played in one game in 2021 due to a triceps injury but was heavily relied on in previous seasons as a swing tackle capable of playing multiple O-line positions.

Walker, who relayed play calls from defensive coordinator Joe Woods to the defense for most games in 2021, is a five-year veteran who joined the Browns last year after spending his first four NFL seasons with the Colts. He was drafted in the fifth round in 2017 out of Northwestern and has 456 tackles, 21 tackles for a loss and 4.5 sacks in his career.