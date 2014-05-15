Browns agree to terms with Miles Austin

BEREA, Ohio -- The Cleveland Browns on Thursday agreed to terms with WR Miles Austin. General Manager Ray Farmer made the announcement.

Austin, a 6-2, 215-pound veteran, enters his ninth NFL season out of Monmouth. Originally signed by Dallas as undrafted free agent in 2006, Austin appeared in 106 games with the Cowboys. He has totaled 301 receptions for 4,481 yards with 34 touchdowns en route to two Pro Bowl selections (2009-10).

In 2009, Austin had a breakout season in which he led the Cowboys in receiving yards (1,320) and touchdowns (11), while recording a career-high 81 receptions. The following year, he registered a team-high 1,041 receiving yards on 69 catches with seven scores.

Last season, Austin appeared in 11 games with eight starts and totaled 24 receptions for 244 yards.