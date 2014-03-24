News

Browns agree to terms with offensive lineman Paul McQuistan

Mar 24, 2014 at 07:15 AM
Former Seattle Seahawks offensive guard Paul McQuistan joins the Browns as a free agent

The Cleveland Browns on Monday agreed to terms with unrestricted free agent Paul McQuistan. General Manager Ray Farmer made the announcement.

McQuistan re-joins the Browns, where he spent part of the 2010 season. He spent the 2013 season with the Super Bowl XLVIII champion Seattle Seahawks, where he started 14 games.

A 6-6, 315-pound offensive lineman in his ninth NFL season out of Weber State, McQuistan was originally a third-round pick by Oakland in the 2006 NFL Draft. A versatile lineman with experience starting at left tackle, left guard and right guard, McQuistan has appeared in 83 games with 52 starts.

McQuistan appeared in 35 games with the Raiders from 2006-09. He also spent time on the active rosters of Jacksonville (2009) and Cleveland (2010) but did not appear in a game. He signed with Seattle in 2011 and appeared in all 48 games over three seasons, with 40 starts. He also saw action in all five Seattle postseason games with two starts.

In 2013, he started eight games at left tackle and six at left guard. During the postseason, he rotated at left guard.

McQuistan started 42 games at left tackle with Weber State and earned All-Big Sky honors. A native of San Diego, Calif., McQuistan attended Lebanon High School. McQuistan's twin brother, Pat, was a seventh-round pick by Dallas in 2006 and spent time last season with Tennessee.

