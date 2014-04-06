Browns agree to terms with receiver Nate Burleson

BEREA, OHIO – The Cleveland Browns have agreed to terms with veteran free agent Nate Burleson, General Manager Ray Farmer announced Sunday night.

Burleson, a 6-foot, 198-pound wide receiver entering his 12th NFL season out of Nevada, has played in 135 regular-season games, with 103 starts. He has 457 career receptions for 5,630 yards (12.3 avg.) with 39 touchdowns. He also has 40 carries for 257 yards (6.4 avg.). Although he hasn't returned kicks since 2010, he's also averaged 9.8 yards on 156 career punt returns, including three TDs, and averaged 22.6 yards on 57 career kickoff returns.

He also has helped his teams to the playoffs on four occasions.

Initially Minnesota's third-round selection in the 2003 NFL Draft (71st overall), Burleson joins his fourth NFL team. After three seasons with the Vikings (2003-05), he signed with the Seattle Seahawks (2006-09). Most recently, he played the past four years (2010-13) with the Detroit Lions.