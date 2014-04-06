News

Browns agree to terms with receiver Nate Burleson

Apr 06, 2014 at 02:34 PM
/assets/images/imported/CLE/photos/2013/avi/browns_60px.jpg
Clevelandbrowns.com

BEREA, OHIO – The Cleveland Browns have agreed to terms with veteran free agent Nate Burleson, General Manager Ray Farmer announced Sunday night.

Burleson, a 6-foot, 198-pound wide receiver entering his 12th NFL season out of Nevada, has played in 135 regular-season games, with 103 starts. He has 457 career receptions for 5,630 yards (12.3 avg.) with 39 touchdowns. He also has 40 carries for 257 yards (6.4 avg.). Although he hasn't returned kicks since 2010, he's also averaged 9.8 yards on 156 career punt returns, including three TDs, and averaged 22.6 yards on 57 career kickoff returns.

He also has helped his teams to the playoffs on four occasions.

Initially Minnesota's third-round selection in the 2003 NFL Draft (71st overall), Burleson joins his fourth NFL team. After three seasons with the Vikings (2003-05), he signed with the Seattle Seahawks (2006-09). Most recently, he played the past four years (2010-13) with the Detroit Lions.

Burleson originates from O'Dea High School in the Seattle, Wash., area. The school also produced USC's Taylor Mays, a DB now with the Cincinnati Bengals.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Browns ready to ride hot hand with deep group of RBs

Cleveland RBs coach likes depth, diversity at the position

news

New Browns CBs determined to make more plays on the ball

Cleveland added 3 veterans and drafted Denzel Ward 4th overall

news

Shon Coleman 'leading the charge' at Browns LT competition

Coleman started 16 games at right tackle last season

news

Jabrill Peppers, Antonio Callaway emerging as options on kick, punt return

Browns looking at a bevy of options at both spots

news

Don't sleep on Emmanuel Ogbah, Browns coaches say

'A lot of people don't give Emmanuel enough credit'

news

Browns' Corey Coleman enters 'big, big year' after 2 seasons of ups and downs

The third-year WR and former 1st-round pick 'understands this is a big, big year'

news

How Denzel Ward quickly earned the respect of Browns veterans

Ward was the fourth-overall pick in the NFL Draft

news

Donald Stephenson suspended 2 games for violating NFL substance abuse policy

The Browns tackle can return following the team's Week 2 game against New Orleans

news

After giving offensive teammates 'nightmares,' Myles Garrett on cusp of a breakout season

'He knows, if he stays healthy, watch out'

news

Todd Haley: Browns QB room 'the best' he's ever been around

Cleveland added Tyrod Taylor, Drew Stanton and Baker Mayfield in the offseason

news

Hue Jackson: Browns have more leaders 'than we've ever had'

Cleveland wraps up offseason workouts this week

news

Tyrod Taylor leaves big impression as Browns' offseason workouts draw to close

The former Bills QB has quickly earned the respect of his teammates on, off field

Advertising