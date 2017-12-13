 Skip to main content
Advertising

Community

Browns alum Andrew Hawkins hosts annual Christmas Takeover

Dec 13, 2017 at 05:40 AM
/assets/images/imported/CLE/photos/2014/patrick-maks.jpg
Patrick Maks

Staff  Writer

Photos: Andrew Hawkins hosts annual Christmas Takeover

The Browns alum was joined by more than a dozen former teammates Tuesday to surprise students with gifts.

No Title
1 / 24
No Title
2 / 24
No Title
3 / 24
No Title
4 / 24
No Title
5 / 24
No Title
6 / 24
No Title
7 / 24
No Title
8 / 24
No Title
9 / 24
No Title
10 / 24
No Title
11 / 24
No Title
12 / 24
No Title
13 / 24
No Title
14 / 24
No Title
15 / 24
No Title
16 / 24
No Title
17 / 24
No Title
18 / 24
No Title
19 / 24
No Title
20 / 24
No Title
21 / 24
No Title
22 / 24
No Title
23 / 24
No Title
24 / 24
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

CLEVELAND — Andrew Hawkins retired from professional football earlier this year, but that won't stop the former Browns wide receiver from using his platform to make a positive impact.

Hawkins hosted the fourth-annual Andrew Hawkins' Christmas Takeover Tuesday afternoon at FirstEnergy Stadium, a longstanding tradition that gives back to those in need with the holidays fast approaching.

This time, Hawkins and more than a dozen Browns players — including Joe Thomas, Josh Gordon, Christian Kirksey, Duke Johnson Jr. and Randall Telfer — surprised 200 kids and teachers from Breakthrough Schools' EPrep & Village Prep Willard with a special holiday experience and gifts.

"It's awesome, just the opportunity to give back as Browns players and a former Browns player now," said Hawkins, who personally funds the event. "The Browns changed my life to be honest and the opportunity I've been given and the platform, even being set up financially to give back, I feel like that's why we do it. To be able to have been blessed, this is an opportunity to pay it forward, so I love it. This is my favorite thing all year."

The event was a surprise for the students, disguised as a pizza party to recognize their work this school year. Papa John's generously donated pizza for the holiday festivities. When it came time to unveil hundreds of bags filled with presents, Hawkins and company passed out the gifts and helped share in the excitement of the afternoon.

"First off I want to shout out Andrew Hawkins for continuing to give back to the community, a tremendous player, I learned a lot from him when I was playing with him. So just being here for one of my former teammates, my brother, definitely has my full support," Kirksey said.

"Sometimes people don't have enough money to give gifts or support their households, so when you have a big group of guys that play football and in the light in Cleveland and to give their time and give back to this community, that's what I'm all about."

Hawkins was encouraged to see former teammates such as Kirksey, Thomas, Johnson, Gordon and other new Browns players show their support. Also in attendance were Telfer, Carl Nassib, Charley Hughlett, James Burgess Jr., Deon King, Marcus Martin and B.J. Bello.

"They're all out here wanting to give back on their off day. There are players here that I wasn't even teammates with but they want to show up and try to make this a great Christmas for the kids and that's what makes this organization special," Hawkins said.

"Even though I'm a former player, I'll always be tied to it and hopefully I'll always be involved in situations like this where we can help make the community and a world a better place."

The event at FirstEnergy Stadium is the latest in the Browns' "10 Days of Giving" volunteering campaign to make an impact in Northeast Ohio, bring awareness to local community partners and to share stories of generosity to inspire Browns fans to give back to others during the holidays.

Last year, Hawkins surprised kids and teachers from Cleveland College Preparatory School in Cleveland during his third annual Christmas event, joined by teammates, Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams and CPD officers. In 2015, the event benefited 150 deserving youth from all 17 wards through Cleveland Recreation Centers. He also made a special holiday delivery at the Cleveland Christian home and provided other contributions to charities in the Midwest.

In 2014, Hawkins and Browns alumnus WR Miles Austin personally made donations to fund a holiday takeover at Walton Investment School, where they provided students with educational gifts and a check to purchase a new computer lab.

Browns staff members will also #give10 through First and Ten as they shop for and wrap gifts, as well as volunteer throughout the winter festivities at FirstEnergy Stadium. Arby's, a Browns partner, will also donate food for the event.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Browns host first Girls High School Flag 'A New Era Summit' presented by Gatorade

Browns continue their commitment to growing Girls High School Flag Football in Ohio
news

Browns host first "Cleveland Huddle Pathway" in celebration with Black History Month

Students from Euclid City Schools, a Stay in the Game! school district, attended panel conversation with Browns employees to learn about career opportunities in sports
news

Cleveland Browns celebrate Black History Month by embracingthe team's #BeTheSolution platform

Activations scheduled throughout February and beyond for the organization to highlight, honor and celebrate Black History
news

Browns' Nominated Officiating Crew Selected as NFL High School Football Officials 'Crew of the Year'

Officiating crew invited to attend the NFL Pro Bowl Games
news

Shaker Heights safety Trey McNutt selected for Nike 'Next Ones' to represent the Browns

Top players from across the country and international athlete awarded with elite football experience during the week of Super Bowl LVIII
news

Matt Dennison selected as semifinalist for the 2023 Don Shula NFL High School Coach of the Year Award

Dennison is one of 10 semifinalists for the prestigious award
news

Browns host Gym Class Takeover at Mary McLeod Bethune School in partnership with Meijer

Meijer team members volunteered to run stations during the Gym Class Takeover 
news

Rodney McLeod and Joel Bitonio give back to the community through partnerships with Meijer

McLeod and Bitonio each hosted their events during the Browns "Month of Giving"
news

Cleveland Browns make $25,000 donation to continue support of University Hospitals' AEDin3 Initiative

The donation will cover the cost of nine Automated External Defibrillator machines for Cleveland Metropolitan School District's Senate League Football Programs
news

Amazon donates $25,000 to Cleveland Browns Foundation for Stay in the Game! Attendance Network

Browns and Stay in the Game! Attendance Network surprised General Johnnie Wilson Middle School principal with Super Bowl LVIII tickets 
news

Browns Give Back team celebrates Month of Giving throughout December

Browns held a variety of events throughout December in conjunction with the Month of Giving
news

Homage and Denzel Ward's Make Them Know Your Name Foundation partner with custom T-shirt to spread awareness of heart health

T-shirts will be available for purchase on Thursday at the Browns Pro Shop
Advertising