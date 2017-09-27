Browns Alumni Annual Events and Programming







BROWNS PAST AND PRESENT GOLF SCRAMBLE:

In collaboration with the player development department, those on the current roster have the opportunity to meet and interact with Browns alumni one-on-one. Through a little healthy competition, individuals have the chance to really connect and develop authentic relationships with guys who have been in their cleats.

ROOKIE MENTOR PANEL:

*As another means of rookie assimilation, the player development department hosts a panel for first-year players to hear from Browns alumni and other pertinent elders who can help provide insight and wisdom on their newly earned fame and wealth, experiences in the league, what they've learned and maybe even what they'd do differently. *

OTAs:

Head Coach Hue Jackson has invited alumni into the building to be a resource, mentor and advisor for those on the current roster. Bringing alumni out to practice allows for them to see the guys' initial workouts, skill and position play.

TRAINING CAMP:

Similar to OTAs and Mini Camp, alumni is welcome into see the behind the scenes makings of the team heading into preseason. In addition to attending camp with friends and family, at a particular practice during the summer, an alumni BBQ is held prior to watching the team on the practice fields. Once the whistle blows, alumni and their guests can make their way onto the field to observe up close.

COMMUNITY APPEARANCES:

Primarily during offseason there are numerous opportunities for alumni to get involved in the community through golf outings, youth football camps, school visits, the annual Blood Drive, Play 60 Clinics, Adapted Football and Special Olympic events and other external appearance requests for charitable organizations around the Greater Cleveland area.

PAID APPEARANCES:

Browns Alumni who have made a home in Northeast Ohio are often asked to come back and interact with fans at Browns events such as training camp, Browns games, Browns Backers events, the Draft Party, and other locally sponsored events.

ALUMNI COMPLIMENTARY TICKET PROGRAM:

Each year, Browns alumni near and far can request tickets to each home game, free of charge. This program is one that was important for the organization to keep in order for alumni to have access to the games each season to come back and cheer on the team as frequently as they can.

ALUMNI WEEKEND: