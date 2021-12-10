Browns and CrossCountry Mortgage host 10 Service Members through Honor Row

During our Salute to Service home game on Nov. 21, the Browns and CrossCountry Mortgage, Official Mortgage Partner, were proud to host 10 service members from various branches through our HONOR ROW program.

As a special tribute, and in connection with our Salute to Service efforts, the USO Ohio and the Browns selected families with generations that have served our country. To thank the USO Ohio for their continued efforts, CrossCountry Mortgage was proud to donate $10,000 to the USO Ohio to continue their efforts in strengthening Ohio's military service members by keeping them connected to family, home and country, throughout their service to the nation.

Hats Off to Our Heroes HONOR ROW was created following the 9/11 tragedy to honor those who dedicate themselves to their local communities and country. Salute to Service is a year-round effort to honor, empower, and connect the nation's service members, veterans and their families. It is grounded in deep partnership with non-profits and organizations that support the military community in the United States and across the world. The NFL extends its appreciation of the military community through special moments of recognition at games and events, as well as visits to military bases both domestically and internationally throughout the year.

We were proud to honor Lance Corporal James Steele (USMC) and his grandchildren Sergeant Lindsay Radisek (USMC), Corporal Calvin Radisek (USMC), Chloe Radisek MacIntosh (USAF), Commander Paul Vogel (USCG) and his son Airman First Class Brandon Vogel (USAF), Senior Master Sergeant Ralph Branson (OHANG) and his son Staff Sergeant Pace Branson (OHANG) and Petty Officer 3rd Class Peggy Thomas Whitcomb and her brother Staff Sergeant Ron Whitcomb (USMC).