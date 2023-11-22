Browns and Sugardale volunteers team up to package meals at Greater Cleveland Food Bank ahead of Thanksgiving holiday 

For the Browns rookie class, the Browns Give Back holiday meal packing event at the Greater Cleveland Food Bank was their introduction to a tradition now spanning over a decade.

On Tuesday, Nov. 21, Browns players, alumni and staff, as well as members of Stripes United— composed of coaches' and players' significant others— and Sugardale representatives gathered to help volunteers prepare for holiday season at the food bank, where thousands of meals will be donated to people in need for Thanksgiving and the weeks leading up to Christmas. The Browns have partnered with the Greater Cleveland Food Bank to package and distribute food before Thanksgiving since 2006, making this the 18th year of the collaboration.

After arriving, all hands were on deck as rookies like T Dawand Jones, CB Cameron Mitchell, WR Cedric Tillman, S Ronnie Hickman, LB Charlie Thomas III and DT Siaki Ika, who were joined by veteran C Ethan Pocic. They separated into groups at the loading dock to load trucks for the food bank's distribution partners. They also worked to move 7,000 pounds of turkey, ham, bacon, potatoes, grapes, cauliflower and more.