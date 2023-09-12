The Greater Cleveland Food Bank and the Cleveland Browns Team Up on Expansion Plans and the 25th Annual Taste of the Browns

The Greater Cleveland Food Bank (GCFB) and the Cleveland Browns have been proud partners for 25 years, dating back to 1999 when the team returned, in support of all the work they do in the Northeast Ohio community. The organization is the largest hunger relief organization in Northeast Ohio, having served over 349,000 people in Cuyahoga, Ashtabula, Geauga, Lake, Ashland, and Richland counties last year – continuing to make an impact throughout 2023 as well. As of August 2023, the Food Bank has served just over 379,000 individuals. Because of the need in the local community, the demand for the Food Bank has significantly increased. In recognition of this, the Browns committed $500,000 to the organization's capital campaign.

Even prior to the donation announcement, the Browns and the Food Bank have hosted numerous events together, inclusive of Browns players, coaches, ownership, staff, and fans. The Greater Cleveland Food Bank is a Browns First and Ten Community Partner, which encourages all in Northeast Ohio to get involved in their community and volunteer their time. While the Browns have dedicated time to their mission, the term also provides fans the opportunity to give back. The Food Bank has come out to Training Camp, Dawg Pound Drive, and countless other activations throughout the 25 years of partnership.

One of the tentpole events is the annual Thanksgiving at the Food Bank, which offers an opportunity for Browns players, coaches, ownership, alumni, and staff to spend a day volunteering. In 2022, the Browns helped package over 24,000 meals for children in need ahead of the holiday. The Browns are honored to be able to partner with the Food Bank to offer such an impactful opportunity for everyone in the organization.

This year also marks the 25th Anniversary of the Taste of the Browns Fundraiser to benefit the Greater Cleveland Food Bank, which will be held on October 2 at Cleveland Browns Stadium. Taste of the Browns is the major annual fundraiser for the Greater Cleveland Food Bank, raising more than $3 million since 1999. Every dollar raised helps the Food Bank provide three nutritious meals to the community.

Honorary event co-chairs, Cleveland Browns All-Pro Guard Joel Bitonio; Pro Football Hall of Famer and Cleveland Browns Legend Joe Thomas; and Chef Rocco Whalen of Fahrenheit, will be joined by other current Cleveland Browns players and alumni to raise awareness and funds for local Northeast Ohio families. This year's fundraiser features some of the region's finest restaurants, including Blue Point Grille, Sora, Fahrenheit, Lago East Bank, and Collision Bend Brewing Company.

In further support of the organization, in 2022, the Cleveland Browns Foundation made a $500,000 contribution to the Greater Cleveland Food Bank's capital campaign. Dee and Jimmy Haslam serve as Honorary Co-Chairs of the Food Bank's campaign, with the goal of helping with the organization's expansion plans to fight hunger and provide even more resources for those in need. In 2020 alone, the Food Bank distributed 56 million pounds of food to residents of the Northeast Ohio area and the number of people they serve has doubled.

The Browns' investment in the Food Bank has helped them to build a new storage and distribution center, the Cleveland Browns Foundation Food Donation Center, which increases their capacity to receive food, store food, and produce meals. Their previous facility was transformed into a client food choice pantry which provides not only food, but also resources and nonprofit partners to help with social services such as housing, employment, and healthcare opportunities onsite.

"We are so thankful to the Cleveland Browns for being an early supporter of the capital campaign!" said Kristin Warzocha, President & CEO, Greater Cleveland Food Bank. "The Browns have been a longstanding partner of the Food Bank supporting us through Taste of the Browns and volunteering annually. It is support of partners like the Browns that lets us continue to meet the need for nutritious food."

The Greater Cleveland Food Bank is continuing its transformative expansion project with the renovation of the S. Waterloo Facility into a Community Resource Center. This initiative supports the ever-growing demand for food distribution and social service programs in the six counties the organization serves. Total food distribution is at an all-time high, and the Food Bank has served 33,000 more people between March-June of 2023 than the previous year. Donate to the capital campaign here.