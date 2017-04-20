Browns announce 2017 schedule

](http://www.vividseats.com/nfl/cleveland-browns-official-fan-packages.html?wsUser=699&wsVar=ARTICLE)

"It's great to open at home this year in front of our fans," Jackson said. "The Steelers have what we want as the reigning AFC North champs so this will be a great challenge and a good opportunity for us to measure ourselves to start the season. I know our fans will be really jacked up and behind us as always and we greatly appreciate them for it."

The Browns stay in the division Week 2 with a trip to Baltimore and host another division opponent, Cincinnati, in Week 4. It's just the second time in franchise history Cleveland will open the season with back-to-back AFC North opponents, the last coming in 2007. The Browns then go nine weeks between division games before traveling to Cincinnati for a Week 13 matchup at Paul Brown Stadium.

"We like the division battles whenever those games come on the schedule," Jackson said. "It really doesn't matter because we know we have to be at our best when we play division games and we will be up for the challenge at the start of the season."

The Browns' Week 4 game against the Bengals is the first in a stretch of three games in four weeks at FirstEnergy Stadium. Cleveland hosts the Jets in Week 5 and Tennessee in Week 7, giving the team four home games by the midpoint of the schedule. Last season, Cleveland played five of its first seven games on the road. The Browns have faced the Jets in each of the past two seasons and the Titans in each of the past three.

The Browns' first-ever regular season game outside of the United States is set for Week 8 against the Minnesota Vikings at London's Twickenham Stadium. The game will kick off at 9:30 a.m. EST and air on NFL Network. The team's bye is set for the following week.

Browns season ticket members will receive the option to purchase tickets to the London Game through a special presale. More information regarding all ticket opportunities will be provided when available.

"The London game comes at a really good time, with the bye following the game, it's great to have that at the mid-season point," Jackson said. "It's going to be good to coach against an old friend in Mike Zimmer, across the pond. No doubt that Zim will have his team ready to go and so will we, it should be a great experience for our team to represent the City of Cleveland internationally."

When the Browns resume action Week 10, they'll embark on a stretch on three road games in four weeks, as they travel to Detroit, host Jacksonville and then log back-to-back games away from Cleveland at Cincinnati and at Los Angeles against the Chargers. The Week 13 matchup against the Chargers will be played at the 27,000-seat StubHub Center, the team's temporary home before moving into a brand new, shared stadium with the Rams.

The Browns play the Packers at home Week 14 for the first time since 2009 and follow with their home finale against the Ravens. Cleveland finishes the season on the road at Chicago on Christmas Eve and at Pittsburgh on New Year's Eve.