Browns announce 2017 schedule

The Browns will be back at FirstEnergy Stadium for their season opener when they host the rival Pittsburgh Steelers to kickoff the 2017 schedule.
The NFL announced its complete schedule Thursday. The Browns also finalized dates and times on their preseason schedule, which includes a nationally televised, Monday-night game against the New York Giants.
Browns 2017 Preseason Schedule
|Week/Date
|Opponent
|Time
|Pre Wk 1 - Aug. 10
|vs. New Orleans Saints
|8 p.m.
|Pre Wk 2 - Aug. 21
|vs. New York Giants
|8 p.m.
|Pre Wk 3 - Aug. 26
|at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|7:30 p.m.
|Pre Wk 4 - Aug. 31
|at Chicago Bears
|8 p.m.
Browns 2017 Regular Season Schedule
|Week/Date
|Opponent
|Time/Network
|Wk 1 - Sep. 10
|vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
|1:00 p.m. (CBS)
|Wk 2 - Sep. 17
|at Baltimore Ravens
|1:00 p.m. (CBS)
|Wk 3 - Sep. 24
|at Indianapolis Colts
|1:00 p.m. (CBS)
|Wk 4 - Oct. 1
|vs. Cincinnati Bengals
|1:00 p.m. (CBS)
|Wk 5 - Oct. 8
|vs. New York Jets
|1:00 p.m. (FOX)
|Wk 6 - Oct. 15
|at Houston Texans
|1:00 p.m. (CBS)
|Wk 7 - Oct. 22
|vs. Tennessee Titans
|1:00 p.m. (CBS)
|Wk 8 - Oct. 29
|Minnesota Vikings (London)
|9:30 a.m. (NFL Network)
|Wk 9 - Nov. 5
|BYE
|Wk 10 - Nov. 12
|at Detroit Lions
|1:00 p.m. (CBS)
|Wk 11 - Nov. 19
|vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
|1:00 p.m. (CBS)
|Wk 12 - Nov. 26
|at Cincinnati Bengals
|1:00 p.m. (CBS)
|Wk 13 - Dec. 3
|at Los Angeles Chargers
|4:05 p.m. (CBS)
|Wk 14 - Dec. 10
|vs. Green Bay Packers
|1:00 p.m. (FOX)
|Wk 15 - Dec. 17
|vs. Baltimore Ravens
|1:00 p.m. (CBS)
|Wk 16 - Dec. 24
|at Chicago Bears
|1:00 p.m. (CBS)
|Wk 17 - Dec. 31
|at Pittsburgh Steelers
|1:00 p.m. (CBS)
*Times are subject to change
"The schedule release is always an exciting day," Browns head coach Hue Jackson said. "We've known our opponents but to get the dates and for the schedule to be laid out in front of us really give us a lot to look forward to. Obviously, it's something our entire organization looks forward to. I know our fans like it too because they kind of get to map out their fall."
This year's schedule features cross-division games against teams from the AFC South and NFC North, as Cleveland hosts the Titans, Jaguars, Packers and Vikings while traveling to face the Texans, Colts, Lions and Bears. Though Cleveland's game against the Vikings will be played in London, it is counted as a home game.
The Browns' 2017 schedule is bookended with games against the Steelers, marking the first time since 1963 and fourth time in franchise history the team will open and close the year against the same opponent. It will mark the seventh time Cleveland has opened a season against Pittsburgh -- first since 2014 -- and seventh time in eight years the teams meet in a regular season finale. The Browns have won two of their past three home openers and are 27-35 all-time in season openers.
"It's great to open at home this year in front of our fans," Jackson said. "The Steelers have what we want as the reigning AFC North champs so this will be a great challenge and a good opportunity for us to measure ourselves to start the season. I know our fans will be really jacked up and behind us as always and we greatly appreciate them for it."
The Browns stay in the division Week 2 with a trip to Baltimore and host another division opponent, Cincinnati, in Week 4. It's just the second time in franchise history Cleveland will open the season with back-to-back AFC North opponents, the last coming in 2007. The Browns then go nine weeks between division games before traveling to Cincinnati for a Week 13 matchup at Paul Brown Stadium.
"We like the division battles whenever those games come on the schedule," Jackson said. "It really doesn't matter because we know we have to be at our best when we play division games and we will be up for the challenge at the start of the season."
The Browns' Week 4 game against the Bengals is the first in a stretch of three games in four weeks at FirstEnergy Stadium. Cleveland hosts the Jets in Week 5 and Tennessee in Week 7, giving the team four home games by the midpoint of the schedule. Last season, Cleveland played five of its first seven games on the road. The Browns have faced the Jets in each of the past two seasons and the Titans in each of the past three.
The Browns' first-ever regular season game outside of the United States is set for Week 8 against the Minnesota Vikings at London's Twickenham Stadium. The game will kick off at 9:30 a.m. EST and air on NFL Network. The team's bye is set for the following week.
Browns season ticket members will receive the option to purchase tickets to the London Game through a special presale. More information regarding all ticket opportunities will be provided when available.
"The London game comes at a really good time, with the bye following the game, it's great to have that at the mid-season point," Jackson said. "It's going to be good to coach against an old friend in Mike Zimmer, across the pond. No doubt that Zim will have his team ready to go and so will we, it should be a great experience for our team to represent the City of Cleveland internationally."
When the Browns resume action Week 10, they'll embark on a stretch on three road games in four weeks, as they travel to Detroit, host Jacksonville and then log back-to-back games away from Cleveland at Cincinnati and at Los Angeles against the Chargers. The Week 13 matchup against the Chargers will be played at the 27,000-seat StubHub Center, the team's temporary home before moving into a brand new, shared stadium with the Rams.
The Browns play the Packers at home Week 14 for the first time since 2009 and follow with their home finale against the Ravens. Cleveland finishes the season on the road at Chicago on Christmas Eve and at Pittsburgh on New Year's Eve.
"We have a lot of work in front of us before we get to the point of playing games but we've had a good first week to start the offseason program," Jackson said, "and now we have the schedule to look toward."