Browns announce additions, promotions to player personnel, research and football operations staff

Fabiano, who finished the 2020 season with the Browns as a player, is transitioning to a scouting role after playing offensive line in the NFL for five seasons. A native of Wakefield, Massachusetts, Fabiano graduated from Harvard with a degree in Economics while earning four Ivy League Championships and three All-Ivy selections as a starter for the football team.

Ranasaria joins the Browns after working as a Software Engineer at Microsoft in Azure Batch. A Carnegie Mellon alum, Ranasaria won Honorable Mention at the 2021 Big Data Bowl for his group's paper on passing value, for which Ranasaria was responsible for developing pass-completion model simulations using physics projections.

Tapajcik spent much of the past decade in Naval Intelligence and also contributed to the U.S. Naval Academy's football program – originally while as a student at the Academy and then again over the past three years in their personnel efforts.

Temple is transitioning into the role of scouting assistant after working as an external Film Analyst for the Browns for parts of the last six years. Temple earned his Masters degree in Sports Industry Management from Georgetown University while contributing to the Browns' scouting research and data collection operations.

MaGee joins the Browns after serving as the Director of Equipment Operations at San Jose State. MaGee brings experience from the NFL, AFL, AAF, WNBA, NCAA and NAIA and was a part of the Patriots staff during the team's Super Bowl-winning 2016 season.

Walch, who spent the past year as a passing game consultant with the University of Minnesota, logged three years with the Philadelphia Eagles and held the role of wide receivers coach for the 2019 season. He's also amassed 20 years of experience in the CFL and in college coaching roles.

Young joins the Browns after spending three years with the Minnesota Vikings, the last two of which as Football Administration Coordinator. A Columbus native and Ohio State alumnus, Young also worked as a recruiting assistant with the Buckeyes.

Byford enters his third season with the organization and will take on his new role after spending the past two as an intern in the video department. He is a native of Houston who attended the University of Houston, where he worked in football video and majored in Business Administration.

Gillissie is entering his eighth season with the Browns after beginning as a seasonal intern in 2014 and ascending into a full-time position. Gillissie, a Cleveland native, played football and baseball at Baldwin Wallace University, where he majored in criminal justice.

Meassick was hired in 2017 as the organization's first, full-time Performance Dietician, where she supports the players' nutritional needs while providing support for performance, injury and illness. Meassick previously served as Florida State's Director of Sports Nutrition.

Swindle is entering his eighth season with the Browns after beginning his career as an intern in 2014 and ascending into a full-time role. Swindle previously worked with the University of Alabama football program while pursuing his degree.