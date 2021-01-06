Community

Browns announce beneficiaries of "Hats Off to Our Heroes" Fund

During Sunday’s Week 17 home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Browns formally recognized the beneficiaries of the “Hats Off to Our Heroes” Fund, which accounts for more than $100,000 in donations

Jan 06, 2021 at 04:06 PM
BrownsStripe
ClevelandBrowns.com
010621_hotoh

In April, the Browns launched the "Hats Off to Our Heroes" Fund, focused on aiding health care professionals, first responders, educational professionals and other groups who are pivotal in the community year round and who now continue to serve as role models in the face of significant adversity due to COVID-19. For a significant period of time, the team committed 100 percent of its net proceeds from the 2020 Browns jersey sales at FirstEnergy Stadium's Pro Shop, in partnership with Legends, and online through Fanatics to the "Hats Off to Our Heroes" Fund after the new uniforms were revealed on April 15.

During Sunday's Week 17 home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Browns formally recognized the beneficiaries of the "Hats Off to Our Heroes" Fund, which accounts for more than $100,000 in donations.

Maple Heights School District ($60,000)

The donation to Maple Heights City Schools will be used to support educators by breaking down barriers to learning caused by the digital divide. The funds will allow more local students to be present and engaged in their online education by providing necessary devices and technology required to access instruction and complete their schoolwork. Maple Heights is one of the Browns' "Stay in the Game! Keep Learning, Every Day!" Network partner school districts. The Stay in the Game! Network aims to prioritize attendance by connecting its users to resources targeted at tackling chronic absenteeism. During the 2020-21 school, the organization has partnered with 14 school districts to support intensive student attendance initiatives, resulting in increased student attendance benefitting nearly 90,000 students.

University Hospitals COVID-19 Caregiver Support Fund ($21,500)

The University Hospitals COVID-19 Caregiver Support Fund will use the donation to help support services and resources aimed at providing comfort, compassion, special recognition and relief to UH caregivers as they attend to the health and wellness of the community at this vital time. "University Hospitals is honored to be a beneficiary of the Cleveland Browns' generosity. Our partnership with the Browns organization is a valued part of our commitment to the community we serve. Thank you for recognizing the valiant efforts of our caregivers. We will honor them as stewards of your generous gift," said Cliff A. Megerian, MD, FACS University Hospitals President. As the longstanding official healthcare partner of the Cleveland Browns, the team is proud to support University Hospitals' fight against the pandemic on the frontlines. As COVID-19 cases continue to spike, the Browns are thankful to UH for their continued efforts in keeping Cleveland safe and healthy.

Medworks Unconditional Care COVID-19 Relief Fund ($21,500)

Medworks is a Cleveland nonprofit organization that provides high-quality medical, dental, vision and mental health services 100 percent free of charge to lower income individuals and families who struggle to afford health care. When the pandemic began, Medworks started the Unconditional Care COVID-19 Relief Fund and used the funding to send meals to hospitals and frontline healthcare workers, and secured meal gift cards from local restaurants and grocers. Medworks raised more than $90,00, delivering more than 10,000 meals across Greater Cleveland. Now nearly a year later, the organization will use the Browns funding to expand these efforts. "We plan to use this money to deliver both free health care and health insurance assistance to people in need and provide food relief, again via local restaurants and grocers," says Jennifer Andress, Medworks' Executive Director. "The focus will be on essential workers and their families—those who've kept our community going—healthcare facility workers; emergency responders; school staff; grocery workers; retail and hospitality staff; transportation professionals; cleaning staff; manufacturers; mechanics; and more."

These incredible funds raised reflect the passion of our fans, as these efforts would not have been possible without them. They are committed to helping Northeast Ohio continue the fight against COVID-19. The Browns thank our fans and these organizations for all they have done to support frontline workers throughout the pandemic.

Related Content

news

G Joel Bitonio hosts 'Home Team Holiday Cheer' in partnership with Meijer to benefit City of Cleveland Recreation Centers

Kids from City of Cleveland Recreation Centers to receive $125 gift cards, courtesy of Bitonio's family and Meijer
news

Browns announce recipients of First and Ten grants program 

The initiative, launched at the start of the season, will contribute a total of $20,000 to 10 well-deserved organizations that endeavor to make a difference in Northeast Ohio
news

Browns, Marines, host First and Ten Toy Drive presented by EMS

EMS has graciously donated $5,000 to Toys for Tots, which has been matched by the Browns for a total contribution of $10,000
news

Arby's Foundation donates $100,000 to Cleveland Browns Foundation's "Stay in the Game!" Network to benefit Akron Schools

The donation was officially shared with the district during a special Zoom visit on Tuesday, Nov. 24 and will be used to launch attendance resource teams at each of their 47 schools
news

Donate to the Cleveland Browns' Digital Device Drive at any Northeast Ohio Fifth Third Bank

Browns distributed $350,000 to East Cleveland City Schools to address digital divide through 'Stay in the Game!' partnership
news

Taste of Browns Telethon exceeds goal of 500,000 meals donated to Food Bank

The Browns thank everyone who tuned in and donated to the Food Bank
news

Lake Catholic High School's Marty Gibbons named 2020 Browns High School Coach of the Year

Gibbons, Cougars program receive $9,000 grant with accolade
news

Browns submit testimony in support of Senate Bill 3

The team's endorsement of the bipartisan bill falls in line with the team's continued efforts for social justice 
news

Watch: Taste of the Browns 2020 Telethon

Bidding on auction items is open now!
news

Browns Give Back hosts annual 10 Days of Giving

The festivities start with two special opportunities for the Browns and their loyal fans to make a direct impact with local community partners who are making a significant difference in Northeast Ohio
news

Full list of causes Browns players will support Sunday through NFL's 2020 My Cause, My Cleats initiative

Participating Browns players will have the opportunity to wear their cleats Sunday against the Tennessee Titans during pregame or throughout the game

Advertising