Browns announce fan poll to select field design for 2022 season

The Browns need help picking their field design at FirstEnergy Stadium for the 2022 season.

And that help is coming from you — yes, YOU — Browns fans.

All fans are encouraged to vote in the poll that will decide what design and logos will be featured at midfield and in the endzones this season. Voting begins Saturday and will run through Aug. 27, and the poll will allow fans to choose from four different designs.

"Browns fans always bring the energy needed to create an incredible homefield advantage at FirstEnergy Stadium. With all they do for us, we want to show our appreciation by giving them the ability to select one of four fantastic field designs for all home games this season," said Browns Partner JW Johnson. "Everything we do throughout the year will be Browns fan-focused and this is simply one of many opportunities we have to get their direct feedback to accomplish that important goal."

Each of the four options contain a midfield logo, which means the Browns will have a logo on their 50-yard line for the first time in recent years. Each design features two different iterations of both the helmet logo and Brownie the Elf logo, and fans will decide where on the field those logos belong. They also will select whether the "BROWNS" end zone script will be colored white or orange.

Fans can cast their votes below here or through the Browns Mobile App.