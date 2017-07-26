Browns announce guest coaches for 2017 training camp

The Browns are set to welcome four guest coaches for their 2017 training camp.

Willie Anderson– 13-year NFL veteran who spent his first 12 seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals (1996-07), before playing his final season with the Baltimore Ravens (2008)…Anderson appeared in 195 games over his career, starting 184 contests…The offensive lineman was a four-time Pro Bowl selection (2003-06) and a three-time first-team All-Pro (2004-06)… Considered the Bengals "Iron Man," Anderson missed just two games over an eight-year span (1999-06) in Cincinnati…Prior to his professional career, Anderson attended Auburn University where he starred for the Tigers from 1993-95 before being selected by the Bengals with the 10th overall pick in the 1996 NFL Draft.

Jo-Lonn Dunbar – Nine-year NFL veteran linebacker who played for the Saints (2008-11, 2015) and Rams (2012-15)…Signed by the Saints as an undrafted free agent in 2008 and appeared in 100 career games…Totaled 360 tackles, 6.5 sacks, 15 passes defensed and two INTs…Two-year starter and captain at Boston College…Native of Syracuse, N.Y.

Glenn Holt – Three-year NFL veteran for the Bengals (2006-08)…Hauled in 20 receptions for 172 yards and two TDs in 42 career games…Averaged 24.3 yards on 122 career kick returns…Earned his degree in sociology from Kentucky in 2005, where he caught 88 passes for 810 yards and six TDs in 46 career games…Began his coaching career in 2015 at St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. where he currently coaches wide receivers.

Chuck Smith– Nine-year NFL veteran defensive end who played for the Falcons (1992-99) and Panthers (2000)… A second-round selection by Atlanta in the 1992 NFL Draft, Smith totaled 261 tackles, 58.5 sacks, three interceptions, including one for a touchdown, 18 forced fumbles, 10 fumble recoveries and 24 passes defensed…Played two years at Northeast Oklahoma A&M of the NJCAA before transferring to the University of Tennessee…In two seasons as a Vol, he helped the team to SEC and Sugar Bowl championships in 1990 and collected All-SEC honors as a senior in 1991…Smith also took home MVP honors at the 1991 Senior Bowl…Following his professional career, Smith went on to work a number of different jobs, including spending the 2010 season as defensive line coach at Tennessee…He also served as a pass rush specialist under Rex Ryan from 2008-09 with the Baltimore Ravens and New York Jets…Additionally, Smith served as a radio host for WVEE (V-103) in Atlanta, Ga.