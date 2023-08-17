Inactives

Browns list players who will not play vs. Eagles

Most Browns starters will play in tonight's preseason game

Aug 17, 2023 at 06:00 PM
Njoku

The following Browns players will not suit up Thursday against the Eagles:

CB Greg Newsome II

S Juan Thornhill

WR Amari Cooper

QB Deshaun Watson

LB Anthony Walker Jr.

LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah

WR Elijah Moore

WR Jakeem Grant Sr.

WR Donovan Peoples-Jones

WR Mike Woods II

WR Jaelon Darden

WR Marquise Goodwin

CB Denzel Ward

S Grant Delpit

CB Martin Emerson Jr.

RB Nick Chubb

S Rodney McLeod

RB Jerome Ford

CB A.J. Green III

LB Matthew Adams

LB Sione Takitaki

DE Ogbo Okoronkwo

C Ethan Pocic

DE Isaiah Thomas

G Drew Forbes

T Jedrick Wills Jr.

G Joel Bitonio

G Wyatt Teller

T Jack Conklin

TE Jordan Akins

TE David Njoku

TE Harrison Bryant

DE Alex Wright

DT Dalvin Tomlinson

DE Myles Garrett

DE Za'Darius Smith

