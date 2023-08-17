Browns list players who will not play vs. Eagles

The following Browns players will not suit up Thursday against the Eagles:
CB Greg Newsome II
S Juan Thornhill
WR Amari Cooper
QB Deshaun Watson
LB Anthony Walker Jr.
LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah
WR Elijah Moore
WR Jakeem Grant Sr.
WR Donovan Peoples-Jones
WR Mike Woods II
WR Jaelon Darden
WR Marquise Goodwin
CB Denzel Ward
S Grant Delpit
CB Martin Emerson Jr.
RB Nick Chubb
S Rodney McLeod
RB Jerome Ford
CB A.J. Green III
LB Matthew Adams
LB Sione Takitaki
DE Ogbo Okoronkwo
C Ethan Pocic
DE Isaiah Thomas
G Drew Forbes
T Jedrick Wills Jr.
G Joel Bitonio
G Wyatt Teller
T Jack Conklin
TE Jordan Akins
TE David Njoku
TE Harrison Bryant
DE Alex Wright
DT Dalvin Tomlinson
DE Myles Garrett
DE Za'Darius Smith