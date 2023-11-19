Browns announce inactives for Week 11 vs. the Steelers

The following Browns players are inactive for Sunday's AFC North rivalry game against the Steelers:
S Juan Thornhill
WR Marquise Goodwin
C Luke Wypler
DE Isaiah McGuire
DT Siaki Ika
FLIPCARD CHANGES:
Activated G Michael Dunn from injured reserve
