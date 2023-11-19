Inactives

Browns announce inactives for Week 11 vs. the Steelers

Cleveland takes on Pittsburgh at 1 p.m. at Cleveland Browns Stadium

Nov 19, 2023 at 11:30 AM
The following Browns players are inactive for Sunday's AFC North rivalry game against the Steelers:

S Juan Thornhill
WR Marquise Goodwin
C Luke Wypler
DE Isaiah McGuire
DT Siaki Ika

FLIPCARD CHANGES:

Activated G Michael Dunn from injured reserve

