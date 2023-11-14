Browns announce Nick Chubb underwent second successful surgery

Chubb had the first knee surgery in late September

Nov 14, 2023 at 02:57 PM
BrownsStripe
ClevelandBrowns.com
Chubb Update 11.14

The Browns released the following statement on Tuesday on RB Nick Chubb's scheduled second surgery: 

Browns running back Nick Chubb underwent his scheduled second surgery today to repair the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) as part of his knee injury sustained in the September game against the Steelers in Pittsburgh.

Team Head Physician James Voos, MD, performed the surgery at University Hospitals Drusinsky Sports Medicine Institute. Dr. Voos considered today's surgery successful and added that Nick's recovery has progressed very well following his first surgery in late September. As previously announced, the estimated recovery time from these surgeries indicates that Nick would be able to return to play during the 2024 season.

