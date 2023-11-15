Browns announce QB Deshaun Watson is out for the season

Watson will undergo season-ending surgery to repair his throwing shoulder to avoid further structural damage

Nov 15, 2023 at 08:49 AM
BrownsStripe
ClevelandBrowns.com
Watson out for season

The Cleveland Browns released the following statement on QB Deshaun Watson:

Deshaun Watson underwent magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) Monday on two injuries sustained on different plays in the first half of Sunday's 33-31 win over the Baltimore Ravens. Imaging on his left ankle revealed a high-ankle sprain. In addition, postgame, Deshaun notified our medical staff of a new discomfort in his right shoulder that he felt after a hit in the first half. An MRI of his right shoulder revealed a displaced fracture to the glenoid.

Despite performing at a high level and finishing the game, after consultation with Browns' Head Physician, James Voos, MD, and industry-leading shoulder specialist, Neal ElAttrache, MD, it has been determined that this injury will require immediate surgical repair to avoid further structural damage. Deshaun will be placed on season-ending injured reserve and a full recovery is expected for the start of the 2024 season.

Related Content

news

Dorian Thompson-Robinson named starting QB vs. Steelers in Week 11

Thompson-Robinson has started one game this season in Week 4
news

Browns designate G Michael Dunn to return from injured reserve

Dunn was placed on injured reserve on Oct. 17
news

Browns announce Nick Chubb underwent second successful surgery

Chubb had the first knee surgery in late September
news

Browns announce unofficial depth chart for Week 11 vs. Steelers

Cleveland host Pittsburgh at Cleveland Browns Stadium on Nov. 19
Advertising