Browns announce recipients of First and Ten grants program 

As part of Day 8 of "10 Days of Giving," the Cleveland Browns announced the inaugural recipients of the First and Ten Grants program, presented by Medliminal. The initiative, launched at the start of the season, will contribute a total of $20,000 to 10 well-deserved organizations that endeavor to make a difference in Northeast Ohio.

Winner ($5,000 grant): Cleveland Kids' Book Bank

Second selection ($3,000 grant): Be a Better Me Foundation

Finalists ($1,500 grant): Cleveland Police Athletic League, EN-RICH-MENT, Hiram Farm Living & Learning Community, Mahoning Valley Sojourn to the Past, Merrick House, OHgo, The Up Side of Downs and W.A.G.S.4 Kids

Following a nomination process and evaluation by panel members, the non-profit organizations were selected based on their focus on education, youth football, social equality and volunteerism. Fans had the opportunity to nominate their desired local non-profit organizations to be considered for the grants.

"We continue to be inspired and appreciative of our fans who recognize the importance of giving back, and we were thrilled to have Medliminal join us for this unique First and Ten opportunity," said Vice President of Community Relations Jenner Tekancic. "There are a tremendous amount of incredible organizations in our region, and we hope we can do our part to celebrate, encourage and create awareness for current and future leaders in our community."

"We are thrilled to be the first place recipient of the First and Ten Award. Through this program, the Browns are not only supporting us with a financial gift, they are highlighting the importance of volunteers— the backbone of our operations," said Thea DeRosa Cerra, Executive Director of Cleveland Kids' Book Bank. "We here at The Book Bank could not serve as many children as we do without the 6,000 volunteers who sort, pack and deliver our books. Thank you so much for helping us put books into the homes of children this winter."

"I am beyond honored to receive such an amazing award from a great organization like the Cleveland Browns," said Officer LaMar Sharpe, President of Be a Better Me Foundation. "I want to thank all of our supporters who nominated BABM and supports us as we continue to provide needed services for the youth in our community."

The Browns and Medliminal partnered to create the grants to further their mission of supporting non-profit organizations, people and projects that improve Ohio neighborhoods by providing them with opportunities to advance and extend the meaningful work that they do throughout the year.

Launched in June 2014, the Cleveland Browns First and Ten campaign is the team's community program, established to inspire fans to #give10 and help their communities by volunteering for 10 hours each year. Through First and Ten, the Browns are the only NFL club to promote a long-term volunteering program that unifies the team and its entire fan base, with the goal of impacting every individual's city across the globe, as well as the franchise's local community. To date, more than 2.75 million hours of volunteering have been pledged through First and Ten. All Browns fans are encouraged to join the volunteering effort by signing the First and Ten pledge on the team's website and by sharing their stories with #give10.

Throughout "10 Days of Giving," Browns players, coaches and staff members will share unique stories about community initiatives and contributions as part of the team's yearlong commitment to education, youth football, social justice and inspiring others to support their communities through the First and Ten volunteer movement.

Following "10 Days of Giving," the Browns host the AFC North rival Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium for Monday Night Football on Dec. 14. The team will highlight many significant initiatives as part of Browns Give Back's "Season of Giving" during the game, including recognition of local community partners and individuals who have made a meaningful impact on Northeast Ohio and beyond this season and throughout 2020.