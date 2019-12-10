Browns announce unofficial depth chart vs. Cardinals - 12/10

The following is the unofficial depth chart for the Browns' game Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Kickoff is slated for 4:05 p.m., and the game can be seen on CBS.
Dec 10, 2019 at 01:08 PM
news
Browns announce unofficial depth chart for Week 12 vs. Ravens
The Browns will be under the lights in Baltimore for a big AFC North matchup
news
Browns announce unofficial depth chart for Week 11 vs. Lions
The Browns return to FirstEnergy Stadium for a matchup with Detroit
news
Browns announce unofficial depth chart for Week 10 vs. Patriots
Cleveland will hit the road for a 2nd straight week for another big AFC matchup
news
Browns announce unofficial depth chart for Week 9 vs. Bengals
Cleveland will hit the road for another AFC North matchup
news
Browns announce unofficial depth chart for Week 8 vs. Steelers
Cleveland will host Pittsburgh for its 1st AFC North game of the season
news
Browns announce unofficial depth chart for Week 7 vs. Broncos
Cleveland will play under the lights of Thursday Night Football
news
Browns announce unofficial depth chart for Week 6 vs. Cardinals
Cleveland is back home for a matchup with undefeated Arizona
news
Browns announce unofficial depth chart for Week 5 vs. Chargers
Cleveland is back on the road for a Week 5 matchup in Los Angeles
news
Browns announce unofficial depth chart for Week 4 vs. Vikings
Cleveland hits the road for a matchup with Minnesota
news
Browns announce unofficial depth chart for Week 3 vs. Bears
Cleveland gets ready for another big game at FirstEnergy Stadium
news
Browns announce unofficial depth chart for Week 2 vs. Texans
Cleveland returns to FirstEnergy Stadium for its 2021 home opener