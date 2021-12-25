Inactives

Browns announce Week 16 inactives vs. Packers

Cleveland and Las Vegas kick off at 4:30 p.m. at Lambeau Field

Dec 25, 2021 at 03:00 PM
Employee Headshots on June 24, 2021
Anthony Poisal

Staff Writer

The following players will be inactive for today's game against the Packers:

QB Nick Mullens

QB Kyle Lauletta

S John Johnson III

LB Willie Harvey Jr. 

WR Ja'Marcus Bradley

GAME CAPTAIN:

RB D'Ernest Johnson

