Browns' Anthony Armstrong could emerge as a deep threat

Armstrong's knack for the big play never went away, though. From Odessa, Armstrong caught wind of a tryout with the Dallas Desperados in the real Arena Football League. The speedster posted a 4.2 in the 40-yard dash and almost immediately landed on the Desperados' roster. To pay the bills, Armstrong worked night shifts at a jewelry store.

The head turning continued from football talent evaluators. Dolphins general manager Jeff Ireland's staff had ties with the Desperados and flew Armstrong in a for a tryout, which the receiver aced. He held his ground on the Dolphins' practice squad in 2008 and the Redskins' practice squad in 2009. Armstrong says it was this experience that would catapult his career in the NFL.

"Practice squad is something that is overlooked and undervalued," said Armstrong about being a non-roster guy. "You're going against the starting cornerbacks every day. You don't have any choice but to make yourself a better player."

Flash-forward back to 2010. The well-traveled Armstrong had emerged as an unsung hero of the Redskins' training camp. He had beaten out veteran Joey Galloway and recent second-round pick Devin Thomas. The mysterious Armstrong was all of a sudden the Redskins' number two wide receiver under first-year head coach Mike Shanahan.

There were big plays here and there for Armstrong. But he broke out of his shell in Week Four against the Green Bay Packers. The Redskins trailed, 13-3 early, in the fourth quarter, and desperately needed a spark. Armstrong blew past the Green Bay secondary, leapt in and the air, and caught a 48-yard Donovan McNabb pass for a touchdown. It would lead Washington to a 16-13 win over the eventual Super Bowl champions.

"I watched Donovan playing growing up, and here I was scoring my first touchdown with him," said Armstrong. "It was definitely a 'wow' type of moment."