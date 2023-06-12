Browns, Arby's team up to provide "Leader Lunches" across Cleveland Metropolitan School District classrooms

The Browns were proud to partner with Arby's to provide one lucky Cleveland Metropolitan School District classroom with a surprise "Leader Lunch" from Arby's each month throughout the 2023-23 school year as part of the Stay in the Game! Network.

Eight classrooms over the school year were recognized for their hard work and dedication to school attendance, awarding a total of 280 Arby's meals. To highlight the partnership, Browns WR Michael Woods II surprised students at Oliver H. Perry Elementary School as they celebrated the end of the school year. Students heard about the importance of showing up to school every day from Michael, who also read a few of his favorite books before enjoying their lunch from Arby's.