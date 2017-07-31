Browns asking a lot from Duke Johnson, and he couldn't be happier

Now that he's a third-year player entering his second season under Jackson, Johnson is being asked to take on even more responsibility within Cleveland's offense. Thus the ambiguity when it comes to which position meetings he's attending.

Asked if Johnson would be called upon to play more out of the slot -- an area he'd occasionally motion to from the backfield -- Jackson said Johnson was "going to do everything."

"He can catch out of the backfield. He runs the ball. We line him up in different places where we can get an advantage with him. He is a weapon for us," Jackson said. "We are just trying to use him as much as we can, and we do. He has to bounce around to a lot of different rooms. That is why I said we ask a lot of him. He has responded well."

Johnson's response for this year's training camp was born out of frustration. He watched every play he made and didn't make during his second NFL season and was left wondering why he didn't do more with the opportunities he was given.

That's what he plans to change most in 2017, no matter where he's lined up.