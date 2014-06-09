Browns assistant coach Aaron Glenn heavily impacted by Bill Parcells

Glenn is still developing his own arsenal of motivational tricks. A phrase defensive backs will commonly here from the first-year coach is "autograph your practice." Glenn doesn't want inconsistent practices to be a part of the Browns' DNA.

You'll often hear Joe Haden, Buster Skrine and Justin Gilbert talk about their technique. Glenn, in addition to fellow defensive back coaches Jeff Hafley and Bobby Babich, hammers home that without proper technique, the Browns could falter.

Technique, especially with press-man coverage, is the staple of the Browns' secondary. The goal of press-man, according to Glenn, is to reroute the receiver from point-A, to point-C. The coverage is designed to cause confusion and timing issues.

"Then you have disrupted the route and the whole timing of the play," said Glenn, on if press-man is executed properly.

To belabor the point like Glenn does in practice, it takes technique for the final product of press-man to work. Glenn explained the two parts of press-man coverage that he's coaching his players on every day.

Stance is where it begins for the cornerbacks.

"Bending at the waist," said Glenn. "Shoulders over your toes. Feet about shoulder width apart. Hands are ready to be in combat position. They have to be ready to strike the receiver."

Many think press-man is all about jamming the receiver with their hands. Glenn contends it's about footwork.

"Feet are what actually make the play in press man coverage," Glenn said. "The more you can mirror and slide with the receiver, the better chance you have of rerouting him. With the guys we have, there's a good chance we will be doing a lot of rerouting."

Glenn has been blown away with his group of cornerbacks. He calls Haden the "ultimate professional," because of how serious he takes practice. He describes Buster Skrine as an "outstanding athlete," with phenomenal upside. And Glenn says rookie Justin Gilbert has every tool – height, speed, quickness – that you could ever dream of in a cornerback.

It's the thought of Glenn's fellow coaches that has the 41-year-old flashing a grin every now and then during the interview.