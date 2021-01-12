Cleveland Browns vs. Kansas City Chiefs: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

How to watch, listen and live stream Cleveland Browns at Kansas City Chiefs on Jan. 17, 2021

Jan 12, 2021 at 12:36 PM
The Cleveland Browns will take on the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, at 3:05 p.m. EST at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Matchup

  • The Browns advanced to the Divisional Round after defeating the Steelers, 48-37, in the Wild Card round. The Chiefs are the No. 1 seed in the AFC and received a first-round bye.
  • The Chiefs lead the all-time series, 13-11-2. The Chiefs won the last matchup, 37-21, in 2018 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The teams have never met in the postseason.

Matchups to Watch

  • Browns D vs. Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes — The Kansas City signal-caller is the odds-on favorite to win MVP after throwing for 4,740 yards and 38 touchdowns.
  • Browns CBs vs. Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill — One of the fastest players in the NFL, Hill can change the game in a single play.
  • Browns passing game vs. Chiefs D — The Browns haven't lost this season when Baker Mayfield posts a QB rating of 100 or better.

Watch on TV

Pregame: Sunday, 10:30 a.m., News 5

Game: Sunday, 3:05 p.m., CBS

Announcers: Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson (sidelines)

Watch on Mobile

This season, fans will be able to watch games for FREE online with Yahoo! Sports through ClevelandBrowns.com on mobile web and the Browns app as long as the user is within the local broadcast radius. Links to watch will be available at the start of the game on the home page of both platforms. Click here to view all of the different ways and packages to watch Browns and other NFL games each week.

Listen Live

In-market fans can listen live on Browns.com and the Browns mobile app.

Pregame: 11 a.m., ESPN 850 WKNR, 98.5 WNCX; Browns.com, Browns App

Game: 3:05 p.m. ESPN 850, 92.3 The Fan, 98.5 WNCX

Postgame: 92.3 The Fan WKRK

Announcers: Jim Donovan, Doug Dieken, Nathan Zegura (sidelines)

Social Media

Twitter: @Browns, @Andrew_Gribble, @NathanZegura﻿

Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevelandbrowns

Instagram: @clevelandbrowns

