Cleveland Browns vs. Dallas Cowboys: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

The Cleveland Browns will take on the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, at 1 p.m. EST at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
Matchup
- The Browns are 2-1 after last week's 34-20 victory over the Washington Football Team. The Cowboys are 1-2 after dropping Sunday's game to the Seahawks, 38-31.
- The Browns own a 17-14 historical advantage over the Cowboys. Dallas has won the past four matchups, including the most recent — a 35-10 victory in 2016.
Matchups to Watch
- Baker Mayfield vs. Cowboys pass defense — Over the past two games, Mayfield has posted QB ratings over 100, completing 32-of-46 passes for 375 yards and four TDs. The Cowboys have struggled against the pass, surrendering 277 yards per game.
- Browns pass defense vs. QB Dak Prescott — The Cowboys signal-caller leads the NFL by a wide margin with 1,188 passing yards. The Browns have been vulnerable, at times, against the pass but have been among the better teams at limiting big plays.
- Browns rush D vs. Ezekiel Elliott — The Browns have largely contained opposing ground attacks this season, ranking fifth in the NFL in rush defense, but they have yet to face a back as good as the former Ohio State star.
Watch on TV
Pregame: Sunday, 11 a.m., News 5
Game: 1 p.m., FOX (WJW-8 in Cleveland area)
Announcers: Kevin Burkhardt, Daryl Johnston, Pam Oliver (sidelines)
Watch on Mobile
This season, fans will be able to watch games for FREE online with Yahoo! Sports through ClevelandBrowns.com on mobile web and the Browns app as long as the user is within the local broadcast radius. Links to watch will be available at the start of the game on the home page of both platforms. Click here to view all of the different ways and packages to watch Browns and other NFL games each week.
Listen Live
In-market fans can listen live on Browns.com and the Browns mobile app.
Pregame: 9 a.m., ESPN 850 WKNR, 98.5 WNCX; Browns.com, Browns App
Game: 1 p.m. ESPN 850, 92.3 The Fan, 98.5 WNCX
Postgame: 92.3 The Fan WKRK
Announcers: Jim Donovan, Doug Dieken, Nathan Zegura (sidelines)
Social Media
Twitter: @Browns, @Andrew_Gribble, @NathanZegura
Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevelandbrowns
Instagram: @clevelandbrowns