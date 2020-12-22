Cleveland Browns vs. New York Jets: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

The Cleveland Browns will take on the New York Jets on Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, at 1 p.m. EST at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
Matchup
- The Browns are 10-4 after beating the Giants, 20-6. The Jets are 1-13 after beating the Rams, 23-20.
- The Browns lead the all-time series, 15-12. The Browns won the last meeting, 23-3, in 2019 at MetLife Stadium.
Matchups to Watch
- Browns D vs. QB Sam Darnold — The third-year signal-caller is coming off his best game of the 2020 season.
- Myles Garrett and Olivier Vernon vs. LT Mekhi Becton — The massive rookie is having a great first NFL season.
- Browns interior OL vs. DT Quinnen Williams — Much like last week against the Giants, the Browns have another challenge in the middle of the opponent's D-Line.
Watch on TV
Pregame: Sunday, 11 a.m., News 5
Game: Sunday, 1 p.m., CBS
Announcers: Kevin Harlan, Trent Green, Melanie Collins (sidelines)
Watch on Mobile
This season, fans will be able to watch games for FREE online with Yahoo! Sports through ClevelandBrowns.com on mobile web and the Browns app as long as the user is within the local broadcast radius. Links to watch will be available at the start of the game on the home page of both platforms. Click here to view all of the different ways and packages to watch Browns and other NFL games each week.
Listen Live
In-market fans can listen live on Browns.com and the Browns mobile app.
Pregame: 9 a.m., ESPN 850 WKNR, 98.5 WNCX; Browns.com, Browns App
Game: 1 p.m. ESPN 850, 92.3 The Fan, 98.5 WNCX
Postgame: 92.3 The Fan WKRK
Announcers: Jim Donovan, Doug Dieken, Nathan Zegura (sidelines)
Social Media
Twitter: @Browns, @Andrew_Gribble, @NathanZegura
Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevelandbrowns
Instagram: @clevelandbrowns