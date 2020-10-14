Cleveland Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

The Cleveland Browns will take on the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, at 1 p.m. EST at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
Matchup
- The Browns are 4-1 after last week's 32-23 victory over the Indianapolis Colts. The Steelers are 4-0 after beating the Philadelphia Eagles, 38-29.
- The Steelers lead the all-time series, 76-59-1. The teams split their two games last year, with the Browns winning, 21-7, at FirstEnergy Stadium and the Steelers winning, 20-13, at Heinz Field.
Matchups to Watch
- Browns OTs vs. Steelers pass rushers — Pittsburgh's T.J. Watt and Bud Dupree will be the biggest challenges yet for Cleveland tackles Jedrick Wills Jr. and Jack Conklin, both of whom will be playing in their first Browns-Steelers game.
- Baker Mayfield vs. Steelers secondary — Pittsburgh has been a bit more susceptible against the pass this year than it was in 2019, but the back end of the Steelers defense, led by Minkah Fitzpatrick, always provides a tough challenge for any air attack.
- Browns rush offense vs. Steelers rush defense — Cleveland still boasts the No. 1 rushing attack in the NFL after last week's performance against the Colts, and Pittsburgh now ranks as the No. 2 rush defense. Another classic strength vs. strength matchup will play out Sunday.
Watch on TV
Pregame: Sunday, 11 a.m., News 5
Game: 1 p.m., CBS (WOIO-19 in Cleveland area)
Announcers: Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson (sidelines)
Watch on Mobile
This season, fans will be able to watch games for FREE online with Yahoo! Sports through ClevelandBrowns.com on mobile web and the Browns app as long as the user is within the local broadcast radius. Links to watch will be available at the start of the game on the home page of both platforms. Click here to view all of the different ways and packages to watch Browns and other NFL games each week.
Listen Live
In-market fans can listen live on Browns.com and the Browns mobile app.
Pregame: 9 a.m., ESPN 850 WKNR, 98.5 WNCX; Browns.com, Browns App
Game: 1 p.m. ESPN 850, 92.3 The Fan, 98.5 WNCX
Postgame: 92.3 The Fan WKRK
Announcers: Jim Donovan, Doug Dieken, Nathan Zegura (sidelines)
