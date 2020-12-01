Cleveland Browns vs. Tennessee Titans: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

The Cleveland Browns will take on the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, at 1 p.m. EST at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.
Matchup
- The Browns are 8-3 after beating the Jaguars, 27-25. The Titans are 8-3 after beating the Colts, 45-26.
- The Browns lead the all-time series, 35-32. The Titans won the last meeting, 43-13, on Sept. 8, 2019, in Cleveland.
Matchups to Watch
- Browns D vs. RB Derrick Henry — The 2019 rushing champion is back at No. 1 in the league with 1,257 yards.
- Browns CBs vs. WR A.J. Brown — Cleveland will look to limit the playmaking WR in its second straight game without Denzel Ward.
- QB Baker Mayfield vs. Titans D — Tennessee ranks 29th in the NFL in pass defense (268.5 yards per game).
Watch on TV
Pregame: Sunday, 11 a.m., News 5
Game: 1 p.m., CBS (WOIO-19 in Cleveland area)
Announcers: Ian Eagle, Charles Davis, Evan Washburn (sidelines)
Watch on Mobile
This season, fans will be able to watch games for FREE online with Yahoo! Sports through ClevelandBrowns.com on mobile web and the Browns app as long as the user is within the local broadcast radius. Links to watch will be available at the start of the game on the home page of both platforms. Click here to view all of the different ways and packages to watch Browns and other NFL games each week.
Listen Live
In-market fans can listen live on Browns.com and the Browns mobile app.
Pregame: 9 a.m., ESPN 850 WKNR, 98.5 WNCX; Browns.com, Browns App
Game: 1 p.m. ESPN 850, 92.3 The Fan, 98.5 WNCX
Postgame: 92.3 The Fan WKRK
Announcers: Jim Donovan, Doug Dieken, Nathan Zegura (sidelines)
Social Media
Twitter: @Browns, @Andrew_Gribble, @NathanZegura
Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevelandbrowns
Instagram: @clevelandbrowns