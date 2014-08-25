Browns awarded Karim Barton and Donald Hawkins via waivers

BEREA, Ohio -- The Cleveland Browns on Monday were awarded OL Karim Barton and OL Donald Hawkins via waivers from Philadelphia. General Manager Ray Farmer made the announcement.

Barton is a 6-3, 313-pound rookie out of Morgan State. Originally signed as an undrafted free agent by Philadelphia on May 10, Barton played as a reserve in all three of the Eagles' preseason games. After transferring from Canyons Junior College, Barton started nine of 11 games at right tackle for Morgan State. Originally from Jamaica, Barton graduated from Verdugo Hills High School in Los Angeles.